Al-Quds Brigades release footage of their fighters clashing with Israeli forces south of Gaza City

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, today Tuesday released footage showing their brave fighters clashing with an Israeli army force in the advance axis in Gaza City.

The video, over three minutes long, received by the Yemen News Agency (Saba), captures moments of the Israeli enemy’s vehicles and soldiers advancing in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City and the ensuing engagement with them from close range.

The footage also shows the Brigades’ fighters seizing a weapon from an Israeli soldier, while rescue vehicles and Israeli helicopters arrived to extract their troops.

This operation is part of a series of actions carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli forces infiltrating various battlefronts across the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the Israeli ground operation on October 27, 2023, resistance factions in Gaza have consistently documented their operations against Israeli forces and their vehicles across different combat axes.