Widespread Criticism of “Trump’s Plan” Regarding Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip has been met with sharp criticism from politicians and intellectuals, who described it as a “plan of submission and surrender” and not a just solution to the Palestinian issue.

The plan announced by the White House stipulates the release of Israeli prisoners, the disarmament of the resistance, and preventing it from governing Gaza, without a clear commitment to stopping the war or ending the occupation. Observers considered this a complete bias toward the Israeli position.

Egyptian politician Mohamed ElBaradei described the plan as a “submission plan,” while Palestinian analyst Hani al-Masri believed that Netanyahu’s acceptance came after substantial amendments that met Israeli conditions. He pointed out that the clauses were vague and non-binding, with the exception of the prisoner release clause.

For his part, Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the government media office in Gaza, said that the plan represents an attempt to impose a new guardianship over Gaza and legitimize the occupation. Meanwhile, Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad, described it as an expression of a purely Israeli position to continue the aggression.

This comes as the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues for the 725th consecutive day, amid an unprecedented escalation in bombing and targeting of residential neighborhoods.