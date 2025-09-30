Gaza Under the Fire of Genocide: Rising Death Toll and Deepening Famine Amid Crimes of Starvation and Siege

In a bloody scene unprecedented in modern history, the Israeli enemy continues to commit massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip—turning siege and starvation into weapons of systematic genocide—amid deafening international silence and clear U.S. complicity. As the aggression enters its twenty-fourth month, the numbers of martyrs and wounded rise at a terrifying pace, while the Ministry of Health warns of the total collapse of the medical system due to depleted medicines and the prevention of aid delivery.

Daily Massacres: Death Toll Rises to Over 66,000

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 66,097 martyrs and more than 168,536 injuries—figures beyond imagination, exposing the scale of the genocide being carried out against civilians.

In just the past 24 hours, hospitals received 42 martyrs and 190 new injuries, while an unknown number of victims remain trapped under rubble or lying on the roads, unreachable due to ongoing bombardment and direct targeting of rescue teams.

According to statistics, the toll of the aggression from March 18, 2025, until today has reached 13,229 martyrs and 56,495 injuries, reflecting a terrifying escalation of brutality in recent months.

Massacres of “Bread Seekers”: Ongoing Slaughter of Aid Recipients

Alongside military massacres, Israel continues to deliberately target Palestinians seeking food or water. The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of victims killed while waiting for aid has risen to 2,576 martyrs and more than 18,873 wounded.

In just one day, hospitals received 5 martyrs and 56 wounded among those waiting for aid—evidence that targeting them has become a consistent policy since the launch of the so-called “humanitarian mechanism,” overseen by the U.S. and Israel under the façade of the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.” Far from providing relief, it has turned into a tool of mass killing.

Starvation as a Weapon: 453 Dead from Hunger and Malnutrition

The famine imposed on Gaza is no longer a looming threat but a grim reality claiming lives daily. The Ministry of Health confirmed that 453 Palestinians have died due to hunger and malnutrition, including 150 children.

Since the UN’s IPC classification of famine in Gaza, 175 additional deaths have been recorded, among them 35 children—a stark testament to the cruelty of the U.S.-Israeli policy of using starvation as a silent weapon of extermination, no less brutal than direct bombing.

Collapse of the Health System: A Cry for Help from Medical Staff

Beyond the mounting number of wounded and sick, hospitals are in near-total collapse. The Ministry of Health warned today that medical teams face catastrophic challenges due to severe shortages of medicines and supplies.

The ministry stressed that Israel’s obstinacy in blocking the entry of emergency medical aid worsens the situation, putting thousands of lives at risk—while UN and regional silence amounts to complicity.

It called on all international and humanitarian bodies to act urgently to ensure the delivery of medical supplies and prevent the complete collapse of healthcare services in the Strip.

A Compound Crime: Bombing, Siege, and Starvation

Between daily bombardment, massacres of aid recipients, and worsening famine, it is clear that Israel is waging a multi-pronged war of extermination against Gaza: with fire and bombs on the one hand, and starvation and siege on the other. In both cases, the victims are defenseless civilians, the majority of them women and children.

While the death toll soars to levels unseen in modern history, the international community continues to turn its back on this humanitarian catastrophe—content with hollow statements or empty initiatives that neither stop the crime nor lift the siege.

A Deliberate Project of Extermination

Statistics and realities confirm that what is happening in Gaza is not merely a military assault but a deliberate project of extermination jointly executed by Israel and the United States, based on a policy of mass killing through bombardment and starvation.

Amid the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the blood of the martyrs remains a witness to the crime of the century—and to the world’s failure to restrain an entity that believes it can break the will of a people who confront the flood with patience, faith, and unwavering resolve.