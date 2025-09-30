Two Heroic Operations South of Jerusalem Leave 5 Israelis Wounded; Hamas Affirms: The Enemy Has No Safety

The steadfast Palestinian people once again demonstrated courage and defiance on Tuesday south of occupied Jerusalem, carrying out two bold operations that struck at the heart of the Israeli occupation forces—a true response to the enemy’s ongoing crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.

Field sources reported that a combined ramming and shooting attack took place near the village of Al-Khader, west of Bethlehem, leaving five Israeli soldiers injured, some critically—underscoring the Palestinians’ ability to turn every act of aggression into renewed strength and resistance.

Hamas confirmed that the pure blood of the martyr who carried out the operation will remain fuel for the path of return, stressing that the Palestinian people will not remain silent in the face of escalating crimes by the occupation.

The movement added that occupied Palestine is no longer safe for Israelis, and that the steadfast will of the people and the resilience of the resistance will impose new equations on the ground—transforming every Israeli assault into another lesson in endurance and confrontation.

These two heroic operations come within the broader context of resisting the ongoing Israeli aggression, reaffirming that the Palestinian people and their resistance have the capability to deter the enemy and shatter any illusions of Israeli security on Palestinian soil.

The resistance continues. The Palestinian will is stronger than all tools of oppression and aggression—and freedom is inevitable.