Colombia stresses need for delivering food aid to Gaza as condition for any peace

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump “will not be able to initiate any peace plan unless food is immediately delivered to the people of Gaza,” stressing that “peace will not be possible if people are being killed by starvation.”

Petro Urrego added, in a post on X platform, that ships are still arriving in Gaza, warning that they must not stop. He emphasized that “the United States and Europe will lose all meaning of freedom and democracy if people are left detained simply because they brought food to a hungry people.”

He pointed out that the popular protests that have taken place in the streets of Italy and other countries “mark the beginning of peace for humanity,” calling for global solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Colombian president stressed that peace cannot be based on “foreign occupation of land,” recalling the historical experience with Palestine and England, and calling on “The Hague Group to call for a major global strike.”

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has continued to commit crimes of genocide, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The enemy killed 66,225 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and wounded 168,938 others.

To date, this is a preliminary toll, with thousands of victims still buried under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams.