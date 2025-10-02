Civil Defense in Gaza carries out 29 missions in 24 hours

Civil Defense crews in the Gaza Strip carried out 29 missions in the past 24 hours, despite the ongoing military operations by the Zionist enemy army in its continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

In its daily report, the Civil Defense explained that it carried out these missions in the governorates of the Gaza Strip from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning.

It stated that these missions included one firefighting mission, six rescue missions, 15 ambulance missions, and seven other missions.

According to the report, in the Gaza governorate, the Civil Defense rescued people trapped inside the Abu Dhabi building west of Gaza City and transported a person injured by gunfire from an Israeli quadcopter from in front of the Qattan Center to the Saraya Field Hospital.

In the Northern Governorate, Civil Defense extinguished a fire inside a house on Bakr Street, resulting from a direct attack by Israeli enemy aircraft, and transported a patient to al-Saraya Field Hospital.

In the Central governorate, Civil Defense recovered the bodies of nine martyrs ain an Israeli enemy airstrike targeting Balbisi family home near the Deir al-Balah Junction. The Civil Defense rescued a person trapped on an electricity pole near the Abu Sarar Junction in al-Bureij.

The Civil Defense also inspected the targeting of a press tent at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and transferred a Civil Defense member to al-Aqsa Hospital for further treatment after he was targeted by the Israeli army while carrying out a mission at al-Falah School in al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

They also inspected the targeting of a displaced persons’ tent belonging to Thabet family, and transported two patients to al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment.

Further south, in the Khan Yunis Governorate, the governorate’s ambulance crew transported Civil Defense personnel injured during a mission at Al-Falah School to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip for treatment. They also transferred three patients to the same hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Rafah transferred two patients to the British Hospital for treatment.