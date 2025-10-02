Zionist Genocide in Gaza: Over 66,000 Martyrs as Massacres Escalate Against the Hungry and Displaced

The Zionist war machine continues to commit the most heinous crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, where the mounting death toll paints a bloody picture of an ongoing genocide lasting nearly two years. The bombardment never ceases, massacres shift from city to camp, and queues for aid are transformed into killing grounds—where hunger and airstrikes combine to reap innocent lives in a compounded crime of extermination.

Rising Death Toll

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that as of Thursday, the death toll from the Zionist aggression has reached 66,225 martyrs and 168,938 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In just the past 24 hours, hospitals received the bodies of 77 martyrs and treated 222 new injuries.

The ministry explained that since March 18, 2025, the tally includes 13,357 martyrs and 56,897 injuries. Many victims remain under rubble and in the streets, unreachable due to relentless bombardment preventing ambulances and civil defense teams from accessing them.

Martyrs of Bread: Hunger as a Guillotine

The occupation has not been content with bombings and direct killings; it has turned humanitarian aid into a death trap. The number of “bread martyrs” has now risen to 2,582, with over 18,974 wounded—most killed by occupation gunfire while waiting for food.

Within one day alone, hospitals received the bodies of two martyrs and 44 wounded from aid distribution points. Since May 27, when the so-called “Israeli–American mechanism” for aid distribution through a dubious entity began, daily crimes against hungry Palestinians have continued.

Continuous Massacres Since Dawn

From early morning, 16 Palestinians were martyred in several areas of Gaza: three killed and 13 wounded in Deir al-Balah after tents of displaced persons were bombed, and a child killed by a Zionist drone strike in Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood.

Eight civilians were also wounded when a drone bombed a displaced persons’ tent inside the campus of Al-Aqsa University in Khan Younis, while occupation forces detonated four booby-trapped vehicles in al-Sabra and Tel al-Hawa neighborhoods in southern Gaza City.

Meanwhile, medical sources reported 85 martyrs over the past hours due to intensified Israeli air raids across the Strip.

Two New Massacres in Khan Younis

This afternoon, the enemy army committed two horrific massacres in Khan Younis, southern Gaza:

First: A charitable food kitchen in al-Qarara town was bombed, killing 10 Palestinians, including six members of a single family—a father, his children, and grandchildren.

Second: Occupation forces opened fire on crowds waiting for aid south of the city, killing eight Palestinians.

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in the regional park area of al-Mawasi, while a woman died when her home was bombed in al-Sabra neighborhood, Gaza City.

The Firewood Martyrs: A New Crime in al-Bureij

In another scene exposing the occupation’s brutality, four siblings from the Nabahin family were martyred while collecting firewood north of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza. Their only “crime” was trying to secure primitive fuel for their families under suffocating siege and lack of energy resources.

Famine Strikes Children

The Ministry of Health confirmed that famine has so far claimed 455 lives, including 151 children. These victims did not die by rockets or bombs, but slowly from hunger and malnutrition—one of the ugliest dimensions of a war combining siege with genocide.

A Full-Fledged Humanitarian Catastrophe

Thus, the Zionist aggression on Gaza continues, harvesting lives through bombardment and starvation alike. Over 66,000 martyrs and nearly 170,000 wounded—among them thousands of women and children—while the world’s paralysis and shameful silence deepen in the face of a complete humanitarian catastrophe.

With each passing day, the occupation proves it knows only the language of blood, while the Palestinian people write a continuous epic of resilience, dismantling enemy narratives and exposing the reality of the Zionist colonial project before all humanity.