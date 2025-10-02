Mr. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Yemeni Support and Popular Resilience Continue with Unyielding Determination in Support of Gaza

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed the continuation of military operations under the framework of “Support from the Yemen of Faith and Jihad” in the battle of the promised victory and sacred jihad. He stressed that Yemen today stands at the forefront of supporting Gaza on both military and maritime fronts, while the ongoing popular resilience reflects the will of the nation in confronting Israeli aggression and breaking the siege imposed on the Palestinian people.

The Leader explained that this week’s operations reached 18 in total, including the launching of missiles and drones—some striking deep into Palestinian territory, while others targeted maritime threats.

He noted that Yemen’s naval efforts aim to prevent vessels violating the ban on navigation to the Zionist entity, pointing to the targeting of a ship last Thursday as part of these efforts. He added that the total number of targeted ships has reached 228—a figure that reflects the seriousness, effectiveness, and direct impact of Yemen’s position on the enemy.

He confirmed that the naval operations contributed to disrupting the port of Umm al-Rashrash and causing significant economic losses to the entity, emphasizing that restricting navigation through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden carries recognized strategic weight worldwide.

On the popular front, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that solidarity activities have reached an unprecedented level on the map of popular mobilization. Last Friday alone, there were 1,416 demonstrations and rallies, with massive crowds described as a “great popular turnout,” showing the Yemeni people’s unity with the Palestinian cause and their readiness for all forms of support and mobilization.

He pointed out that the Israeli enemy launched around 35 airstrikes and naval bombardments on civilian facilities last week, stressing that this aggression neither weakened the people’s will nor deterred field operations. Instead, it reinforced the determination to persist in the righteous stance.

Sayyed al-Houthi also highlighted the spiritual and moral dimension of the struggle, affirming that popular and field movements are part of both a religious and national duty, and that all sacrifices and suffering are recorded with God. He stressed that the real loss lies in surrender, which leads to subjugation, occupation, and humiliation for nations.

He underscored that the continuation of operations and the building of military and economic capacities domestically are essential to confronting challenges and dangers, and that expanding the scope of land, sea, and popular support forms an effective pressure front influencing regional and international equations in favor of the Palestinian cause.

The Leader concluded by calling for the preservation of popular and field momentum and a focus on strengthening military and economic capabilities. He emphasized that what the popular forces and national institutions are carrying out—from maritime and land operations to mass mobilization—represents genuine support for Gaza and exposes the falsity of aggression, confiscation, and displacement.