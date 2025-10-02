The Global Resilience Fleet: Zionist Interception Exposes Aggression and International Betrayal

In yet another crime added to the series of Zionist violations against the Palestinian people, the Israeli navy intercepted ships of the Global Resilience Fleet headed to the Gaza Strip, detaining activists on board in an act of piracy and a flagrant breach of all international laws and conventions.

This incident is more than just an attack on vessels; it is an explicit message to the world that the Zionist entity does not respect international law, and that the siege imposed on Gaza will continue despite mounting international calls to break it and save civilians.

Maritime Piracy and a Blatant Violation of Humanity

Hamas described the incident as “organized piracy and terrorism,” calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities. Islamic Jihad stressed that the Zionist enemy bears full responsibility for the safety of those on board the fleet.

The Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad al-Khalili, said the attack was a flagrant assault on humanity and the humanitarian mission of the fleet, urging the international community, Arab and Islamic states to act immediately to lift the siege on Gaza. He condemned the aggression, warning that it endangered innocent civilians’ lives and undermined international law.

Mohammed al-Faraj, member of Ansar Allah’s political bureau, asserted that the Zionist interception of the ships was a blatant violation of international law and an aggressive act that exposed the arrogance of the Israeli entity. He affirmed Yemen’s solidarity with all efforts to save the oppressed in Gaza, and urged global populations to protest, show solidarity, and demand accountability for those responsible for this humanitarian crime.

International Condemnation and Disgraceful Silence

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, condemned the act as “illegal abduction,” describing the silence of Western governments as “complicity and shame.”

In Europe, France called on Israel to guarantee the safety of the activists, while Switzerland stressed the need to uphold the principles of “necessity and proportionality.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris expressed concern, while his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prévot, urged Israel to respect maritime law. Spain confirmed it was closely monitoring the situation.

In Italy, the Italian General Confederation of Labour called for a general strike to protest the assault, while Member of the European Parliament Brando Benifei described the interception as an “illegal and criminal act.”

Continuing the Voyage Despite the Attack

At the time of this report, the Global Resilience Fleet announced that 30 boats were still sailing toward Gaza, only 46 nautical miles away, despite 20 ships having already been intercepted. This determination demonstrates that solidarity with Gaza will not be broken, and that Israeli attempts to intimidate activists will not stop the global solidarity movement.

Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza: An Ongoing Catastrophe

Since March 2, the Israeli enemy has closed Gaza’s crossings to food, medical aid, and fuel, causing catastrophic humanitarian deterioration. With U.S. backing, the Israeli military has since October 7, 2023, carried out genocide that has resulted in over 238,000 martyrs and wounded — most of them children and women — and more than 9,000 missing persons.

Worldwide Protests Against the Zionist Assault

Mass demonstrations erupted across the world:

Europe: Greece, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and a general strike in Italy.

Germany: Closure of the main train station in protest.

Britain: Thousands marched in London in front of the Prime Minister’s residence.

Latin America & Canada: Marches in Canada and Argentina in solidarity with Gaza.

Turkey, Tunisia, Mauritania: Large rallies in Istanbul, Tunis, and Nouakchott.

The Global Resilience Fleet: A Symbol of Free Will

The interception has not broken the will of the participants nor the momentum of international solidarity. The Global Resilience Fleet has become a global symbol of justice and dignity, proving that humanitarian and legal resistance will continue, and that peoples of the world will not abandon Gaza, regardless of the crimes of the enemy or the size of conspiracies.

Gaza remains steadfast, the fleet sails on, and the message to the world is clear: No to genocide, yes to freedom, yes to Palestinian dignity.