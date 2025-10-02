Trump’s Plan: A Zionist–American Conspiracy, with Arab Collusion, to End the Palestinian Cause

The world has recently witnessed a new chapter in the conspiracies being plotted against the Palestinian people and their legitimate cause. The announcement of the criminal Trump plan did not come in the name of peace; rather, it serves as a cover for stealing rights and consolidating the security of the Zionist enemy.

A careful reading of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s speech on Trump’s plan, together with an analysis of the positions of regional and Arab regimes, reveals the plan as a document intended to deliver a fatal blow to the Palestinian cause that has endured for decades: its aims are to liquidate Palestinian sovereignty, empty resistance of its substance, and turn the Gaza Strip into territory exploited under an international — and Arab-backed — trusteeship serving the “Greater Israel” project.

Announcement of the plan: serving Netanyahu, not peace.

The Leader made clear that the American announcement is nothing but the implementation of Netanyahu’s wishes — an extension of Israeli options that they could not achieve by force alone.

The plan recognizes no Palestinian state, neither formally nor practically, and provides no real guarantees for halting the war, lifting the siege, securing the release of all prisoners, compensating victims, or rebuilding. Rather than ending suffering, the plan appears to entrench Israel’s security and whitewash its crimes under an international cover that is not committed to ending the occupation.

Disarming the resistance and displacing the people: the hidden objectives.

The Leader warned that the goal is to strip Gaza of its resistance and fighters. The plan calls for disarming Hamas and other resistance factions, and it opens a wide door to possible forced displacement and demographic engineering under the pretexts of “security” and “international administration.” What is being presented today is not reconstruction with respect for rights, but a new political engineering that aims to empower compliant proxies to govern Gaza in place of the people and their resistance.

Mechanisms: an international mandate with an Arab/Islamic façade.

The proposal to form a “Peace Council” chaired by Trump and including international figures (such as Tony Blair) is merely a mechanism to internationalize rule over Gaza under a seemingly multinational façade that actually serves the Israeli project. Involving certain Arab and Islamic regimes would transform their roles into tools for burying the resistance or at least removing it from genuine political influence.

This exposes the plan’s intent: not to end the occupation but to manage it under a new name and arrangement.

Arab and Islamic collusion: the tail of the conspiracy.

Public readings assert that the plan was discussed and prepared with Western and Zionist support — and with the approval or collusion of some Arab and Islamic regimes.

This collusion is not merely negligence; it is a sale of the cause and a historical indictment of those regimes that chose to preserve their interests and bow down rather than defend the central cause of the nation. From normalization to economic and political deals, some of these states have become part of the machinery that normalizes occupation and repackages it as “administrative solutions.”

What the plan omits: lethal gaps that contradict Palestinian rights.

The plan does not guarantee a clear, immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza; instead it leaves an ambiguous timeline that could reintroduce a permanent, phased occupation.

There are no explicit clauses prohibiting forced displacement, land confiscation, or re-settlement.

There is no firm commitment to establishing a sovereign Palestinian state, to compensating victims, or to rebuilding infrastructure.

The plan conditions demands such as the handover of prisoners and remains on rigid deadlines — a demand that the Israeli military has already failed to achieve — yet it is being presented now as an American political “achievement.”

Strategic reading: is the United States searching for an exit after international failure?

The plan appears amid growing international pressure and increasing condemnation of the acts of extermination and displacement committed by the Zionist enemy with direct U.S. backing. Rather than confronting this isolation, Washington seems to be attempting to reverse the tide with a political package that allows it to absorb criticism and justify the continuation of its policy of aggression.

In other words, the plan is an attempt to deflect global anger and shift responsibility from the occupation and its perpetrators to the resistance and the alleged “incitement.”

Yemen’s position: principled, steadfast, and resistant.

The Leader — may God preserve him — affirmed that Yemen’s stance is fixed and principled in support of the Palestinian cause and