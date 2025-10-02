President al-Mashat: The Colombian President Stood with Palestine, and His Courage Is a Global Model of Justice and Dignity

Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, praised the courageous and historic stance of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who chose to stand by the Palestinian people in Gaza, taking decisive steps that even Arab and Islamic states engaged in normalization did not dare to take.

President al-Mashat affirmed that President Petro’s decision to cut his country’s ties with the Zionist entity and expel its diplomats represents a brave position that enshrines the values of justice and dignity. He stressed that Yemen will remain faithful to the Palestinian cause and will not remain silent in the face of aggression and injustice.

He condemned the U.S. reaction to the Colombian president’s statements in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, stressing that U.S. positions clearly serve the objectives of the Zionist enemy and aim to silence voices of truth.

Al-Mashat stated: “We extend our hands to free peoples who stand for truth and humanity, foremost among them the Palestinian people.” He praised the efforts of the Global Resilience Fleet to break the siege and deliver aid to Gaza, holding the Zionist enemy and sea pirates responsible for obstructing its arrival.

President al-Mashat pointed out that today’s international silence has become part of the conspiracy against the Palestinian people, stressing that the United Nations has failed to fulfill its role in protecting Palestinian rights under its principles of achieving international peace and security.

He concluded by reaffirming that Yemen will remain steadfast alongside the Palestinian people in Gaza and will stand with full strength against the U.S.-Israeli campaign aimed at imposing occupation, calling on all free peoples around the world to stand united with Palestine in the battle of justice and dignity.