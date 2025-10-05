Hezbollah Reaffirms Support for Hamas and Praises the Resilience of the Palestinian People

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced today its full support for the stance of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas and all Palestinian resistance factions in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza. The party affirmed that the steadfastness and unity of the Palestinian people represent the natural response to all acts of aggression and settlement schemes.

In its official statement, Hezbollah said:

“This position stems from our commitment to ending the brutal Israeli assault on our people in Gaza, while at the same time reaffirming adherence to the core principles of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The statement further emphasized that any negotiations must be based on legitimate national rights and should result in the complete withdrawal of the Israeli enemy from the Gaza Strip, the prevention of any forced displacement of its residents, and the empowerment of Palestinians to govern their own affairs independently—rejecting any form of external guardianship regardless of its source or guise.

Hezbollah also called on Arab and Islamic nations to stand firmly behind the Palestinian people and to support Hamas and the resistance factions on all levels, in order to end the aggression, protect civilians, reclaim national rights, and rebuild Gaza.

The statement concluded:

“The Palestinian resistance and its unity are the true guarantee of the land of Palestine and the dignity of its people. Every aggressive or normalization project will ultimately be defeated by the determination and steadfastness of the Palestinians in defending their land and identity.”