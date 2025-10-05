Gaza on the Brink of Famine… and Jerusalem Facing Judaization

Gaza is living through its darkest days in decades. Children, women, and men are dying of hunger under an intensified blockade that restricts access to food, medicine, and fuel.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation continues efforts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a new reality in Jerusalem. The Palestinian people face daily tragedies — the loss of life and dignity — yet they persist in their steadfast defense of their land and holy sites.

Famine Threatens Civilian Lives

In the heart of Gaza, people are starving — children, women, and men alike — as supplies of food, medicine, and fuel run dangerously low.

The Ministry of Health has recorded another death from starvation in the past 24 hours, raising the toll of those who have died from malnutrition to hundreds, including dozens of children.

Since the United Nations officially declared a state of famine last August, more than a hundred children have lost their lives due to this catastrophic situation.

Ongoing Aggression

Israel’s killing machine has not stopped since October 2023. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to tens of thousands, with hundreds of thousands injured. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the streets, beyond the reach of rescue teams.

The relentless attacks deepen the suffering of civilians and make daily life in the Strip increasingly unbearable.

Starving a People

Israeli policies continue to target defenseless civilians, deliberately blocking the entry of essential humanitarian aid. Hospitals in Gaza receive new victims every day — martyrs and wounded — many of whom were simply waiting for food aid.

The death toll from hunger-related causes has reached thousands, worsening the tragedy of women and children and underscoring the criminal nature of these actions.

Attempts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque

In Jerusalem, Israel continues its attempts to impose Judaization measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque through repeated incursions by settlers under heavy police protection.

Settler groups have been trying to perform Talmudic rituals and raise Israeli flags within the mosque courtyards — an effort to establish temporal and spatial division of the holy site, posing a direct threat to the city’s identity and sacred character.

Palestinian Resolve and Steadfastness in Jerusalem

Despite pressure and aggression, hundreds of Palestinians from Jerusalem and the occupied territories continue to flock to Al-Aqsa for worship and steadfast presence (ribat). Their persistent presence affirms that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land or holy sites — serving as a shield against Israel’s Judaization plans.

Enduring in the Face of Famine and Judaization

Gaza is enduring hunger and devastation, while Jerusalem faces systematic Judaization — yet the Palestinian people remain unbroken.

Every drop of blood spilled, every day lived under siege, stands as testimony to Palestinian resilience — and as an indictment of the world’s silence.

Silence today is complicity in tomorrow’s crime.