Hamas: Our People Continue Their Resistance and Steadfastness Against Aggression and Settlement Expansion

A senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Mahmoud Mardawi, stated that the unprecedented escalation of settlement expansion in the West Bank is part of a systematic Zionist policy aimed at seizing more Palestinian land and imposing Judaization measures — ultimately seeking to fulfill the occupation’s dream of annexation and displacement.

Mardawi explained that since October 7, 2023, the extremist Israeli government has established 117 new settlement outposts across the West Bank as part of a deliberate campaign of expansion. This has been accompanied by an unprecedented surge in field and military assaults, including raids, arrests, home demolitions, property confiscations, and suffocating blockades on cities, villages, and refugee camps — all intended to break the will of the Palestinian people and extinguish the spirit of resistance.

He stressed that these crimes represent a comprehensive apartheid policy designed to empty the land of its native inhabitants, in blatant violation of international laws and conventions. Mardawi affirmed that none of these policies will deter the Palestinian people from their resistance and steadfastness, which has become a global symbol of endurance in the face of aggression.

“Every new settlement outpost and every crime committed by the Zionist entity only strengthens our people’s resolve to defend their land,” said Mardawi. “Every attempt to impose new realities collides with the solid wall of our steadfastness.”

He emphasized that the Palestinian people will continue to defend their land and identity, and that all occupation projects will ultimately crumble before the determination of Palestinians who remain firmly committed to their legitimate rights and unbreakable resistance.

Mardawi concluded by saying that the Palestinian struggle is deeply rooted in the land, identity, and collective memory, and that all Zionist schemes will remain powerless before the will of a people who refuse to surrender their right to freedom and dignity.