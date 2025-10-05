Al-Aqsa Flood: Two Days Before the Second Anniversary — Fear Persists, and Normalization Has Failed

As the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation approaches, the battle that terrified the Zionist entity and shattered its aura of invincibility remains a defining moment — proving that the determination of the Palestinian resistance has thwarted every attempt at normalization and preserved Jerusalem and Gaza as steadfast frontlines of defiance.

This was not a passing confrontation; it was a strategic lesson in resilience and resistance, an emblem of defiance against normalization projects and a demonstration of Israel’s failure in both siege and propaganda warfare.

Strategic Operations That Shook the Israeli Entity

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions — led by the Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and the Mujahideen Movement — launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, marking a strategic turning point in the struggle against Israel.

The resistance carried out a series of highly coordinated operations inside the occupied territories, targeting command centers, military bases, and vital installations in the Gaza envelope and surrounding settlements — even reaching deep into the heart of the occupied land, including key cities forming the core of Israel’s security and economic structure.

These operations exposed the fragility of the Israeli army, disrupted its military and intelligence plans, and instilled a lasting state of fear among settlers and soldiers alike — amplifying the resistance’s strategic message right at the core of the occupation.

Resistance Responds to Israeli Crimes

The operations were a direct response to Israel’s crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza — including massacres, starvation, forced displacement, and attacks on schools and hospitals.

Resistance factions emphasized that their operations served as a shield to protect civilians and uphold the dignity and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. They delivered a clear message to anyone who believed the occupation was untouchable: the Palestinian will cannot be defeated, and justice remains anchored in steadfastness and strategic planning.

These operations were not random acts of retaliation but carefully calculated steps aimed at defending civilians and demonstrating that the Palestinian people can and will defend themselves despite the magnitude of aggression.

A Strategic Lesson: Fragility Before Palestinian Willpower

The events of October 7 revealed that the so-called “invincible army” is far from immune to precision operations. Every settler now lives under constant fear. These attacks shattered Israeli morale and proved that resistance is a strategic capability, not mere reaction — a force that manufactures fear and influences the very core of the occupation.

The battle demonstrated that all of Israel’s military hardware and advanced technology can be outmatched by meticulous planning and unyielding national will. Resistance emerged as a genuine power capable of challenging Israeli dominance and dismantling the illusion of absolute security and military superiority.

Normalization Collapses — The Will of the Nation Prevails

The outcome of the October 7 battle confirmed that normalization projects with the Zionist entity have utterly failed in the face of Palestinian steadfastness and resistance.

Every diplomatic gesture of normalization has been eclipsed by the strategic shock and enduring fear the resistance instilled within the Israeli entity — turning normalization into an empty slogan before the enduring will of a free and dignified Arab and Islamic nation.

The battle made it clear to the world that the Palestinian resistance cannot be bypassed or erased — and that any attempt to liquidate or isolate the Palestinian cause will crumble before the unwavering resolve of a people defending their legitimate rights.

The Steadfastness of the Palestinian People — A Message to the Free of the World

Over the past two years, the Palestinian resistance has continued to confront aggression with both defensive and offensive operations, proving that the right to land and dignity cannot be taken by siege or intimidation.

The message remains clear: every act of aggression will be met with a calculated Palestinian response — forcing the enemy to recognize the real power of the resistance and confirming that Palestinian determination is the decisive factor in every confrontation.

Before the Second Anniversary — Resistance Stronger Than Siege and Displacement

As the second anniversary of the October 7 battle approaches, resistance factions reaffirm that the Al-Aqsa Flood movement continues — and that the Palestinian people will never renounce their right to defend their land and dignity.

This anniversary serves as a reminder to the world that no threat or conspiracy can break the will of the resistance, and that the promise of liberation