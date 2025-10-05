Grand Mufti of Oman: We Condemn the Zionist Aggression on Gaza and Call on the Resistance to Remain Steadfast

The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, on Sunday condemned the brutal aggression waged by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, following calls for a ceasefire. He emphasized that such crimes demand a firm and unwavering stance from all free people around the world.

In a post shared on the platform X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Al-Khalili called on the Palestinian resistance in Gaza to hold fast to their arms and remain vigilant against any plots or deceptions that might be imposed upon them. He stressed that the steadfastness of the Palestinians is the first line of defense for their land and dignity.

“We ask Almighty Allah to grant our brothers in the Islamic resistance a decisive victory and a near triumph,” said the Mufti. “We pray that the righteous martyrs be accepted by Allah and attain the noble ranks He has prepared for those who strive and sacrifice in His cause. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

Sheikh Al-Khalili affirmed that adherence to truth, unity, and resistance is the only path to repel aggression and protect the Palestinian people. He added that both prayer and action are the true spiritual weapons of the Muslim nation in confronting the enemy and Zionist arrogance.

He expressed his full solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for all efforts that safeguard their legitimate rights and defend their land and honor. He also warned that any complacency or concession regarding Palestinian rights would only deepen the suffering of the people and prolong the occupation.