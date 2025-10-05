Armed Forces Pound Enemy Targets in Occupied Jerusalem and Reaffirm the Pledge of the Free to Palestine

In a new precision operation embodying the practical stance of the Yemeni people in support of Palestine, the Armed Forces announced they had carried out a strategic ballistic strike using a hypersonic multi-warhead, separable missile of the “Palestine 2” type, targeting sensitive sites in the heart of occupied Jerusalem.

The Armed Forces said in a statement that the operation was a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and their heroic mujahideen in Gaza, and a response to the crimes of extermination and the brutal escalation committed by the Zionist enemy with overt American and Western backing.

The statement explained that the missile hit its targets with high accuracy, causing an unprecedented state of panic inside the enemy entity and prompting large numbers of settlers to flee to shelters — a scene that, the statement said, confirms the fragility of the so-called “invincible army.”

The Armed Forces stressed that the operation sends a clear deterrent message to the enemy and a sincere pledge of solidarity with the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza, affirming that Yemen’s stance toward Palestine is not mere rhetoric but actions that translate into fire upon the heads of aggressors.

The statement added that, in coordination with resistance forces across the Palestinian axis, the Armed Forces are closely monitoring field developments and will continue their supporting operations until the Zionist aggression stops and the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The statement concluded by warning that forthcoming operations will be of greater range and impact should the enemy persist in its crimes, and that no sky or land trodden by the occupier will be safe from Yemen’s faithful missiles from now on.