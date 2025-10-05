Iranian Media: Renewed Confrontation with Israel and the United States Highly Likely

Iran’s Kayhan newspaper stated in its Saturday edition that a renewed confrontation between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other is “highly likely.”

The paper noted that “reason, experience, and the developments following the Twelve-Day War — in addition to an understanding of the so-called Ben-Gurion Doctrine — all indicate that such a confrontation should be regarded as highly probable.”

The article highlighted comments by former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Anyone who thinks the issue with Iran is over is mistaken and misleading others. The Iranians are working diligently; they are strengthening their defensive and military capabilities every day. Activities at nuclear sites have resumed. It seems the Iranians are trying to surprise us this time.”

Kayhan argued that several factors make this confrontation “highly likely,” including the “strong blow delivered by the Iranian nation’s unity to the U.S. and the Zionist regime during the Twelve-Day War.” The paper noted that even Israeli sources admitted that the final phase of their plan to “invade” Iran had relied on exploiting domestic unrest to begin dismantling the country from within.

The report added:

“The foolish enemy took Syria as a model and sought to replicate that experience in a powerful country like Iran. They believed they could succeed by capitalizing on legitimate public dissatisfaction with economic conditions. But after their defeat in this war, they redirected their focus toward undermining Iran’s social cohesion and unity. To this end, they began targeting the population’s livelihood and amplifying the incompetence of certain government officials.”

Kayhan suggested that part of the reason for the recent spikes in prices and currency manipulation — particularly the dollar and gold — lies in this very strategy, describing the current economic turmoil as a continuation of the Twelve-Day War itself.

The paper concluded:

“Therefore, we say renewed confrontation with the enemy is entirely possible. If it were not, they would not be attacking the people’s livelihoods so brazenly through sanctions, economic triggers, media campaigns, and social networks.”

The editorial emphasized that “the world stands at the threshold of a historical turning point,” warning that any future confrontation between the Iranian front and the U.S.-Israeli axis could have profound consequences — not only for the Middle East but for the world as a whole.