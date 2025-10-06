Escalation of Resistance Operations in Gaza: Painful Strikes Shake the Enemy and Expose the Fragility of Its Combat System

As the Zionist enemy continues its aggressive war on the Gaza Strip for the second consecutive year, Palestinian resistance operations are intensifying across multiple fronts — reaffirming that Gaza’s battlefields have become a blazing inferno consuming occupation soldiers and their machinery.

From the heart of the fight, Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and other resistance factions continue delivering precise, calculated strikes that have confounded the enemy and deepened its losses, while the occupation’s military command officially admits to the growing number of its dead in combat zones.

Al-Quds Brigades: Direct Strike on an Enemy Command Center in Southern Gaza

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced a new special operation targeting an enemy command-and-control center with 60mm mortar shells in southern Gaza City.

According to the group’s statement, the strike hit a location inside a former convent school that the occupation had converted into a field command post for its invading forces. The bombardment was described as highly accurate and resulted in direct hits.

This operation forms part of a series of tactical strikes designed to undermine the enemy’s command infrastructure within the Strip — demonstrating that despite its advanced technology, the occupation remains unable to protect even its fortified positions.

Al-Qassam Brigades: Mortar Strikes Hit Enemy Forces in Tel al-Hawa

Simultaneously, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it had targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southern Gaza with several precision mortar rounds.

The Brigades confirmed that the operation followed close surveillance of intense enemy movements in the area, as occupation forces attempted — unsuccessfully — to advance toward residential zones. The attack reportedly caused direct casualties among enemy troops and threw their field positions into disarray.

This operation is part of the ongoing war launched since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, where enemy convoys and positions have become moving targets under the resistance’s evolving strategy of field and psychological attrition.

Joint Operations: Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Coordinate Escalating Deterrence

In a further sign of battlefield coordination, Al-Qassam and Al-Quds carried out simultaneous attacks against Zionist forces inside Gaza City — highlighting the advanced level of cooperation and field development among resistance factions.

Al-Qassam announced that it had targeted a Merkava tank south of “Street 8” with a high-explosive Shawaz-type device, inflicting direct damage on enemy equipment and forcing a retreat under heavy fire.

In the same operation, Al-Quds Brigades struck the enemy’s command post in the converted convent school with mortars, confirming direct hits and casualties.

The resistance explained that these strikes are part of a strategy of disruption and control, exploiting weaknesses in enemy lines and hitting positions the occupation believed to be secure.

According to observers, these coordinated operations mark a qualitative leap in the resistance’s performance — characterized by tactical agility, initiative, and control over the timing and geography of engagements — while the enemy is left reacting chaotically and defensively.

Zionist Army Admits Heavy Losses: 1,152 Dead Since “Al-Aqsa Flood”

In a new acknowledgment of mounting casualties, the so-called Zionist “Ministry of War” announced that 1,152 soldiers have been killed since October 7, 2023, the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

According to the occupation’s military radio, 42% of the dead were under 21 years old, revealing that the regime is sending young conscripts into losing battles. The data also showed hundreds of fatalities among older ranks, including members of the police, Shin Bet, and the Prison Service.

The figures reflect deep social repercussions within the occupation entity: over 6,500 individuals have been added to bereavement lists — including hundreds of widows and orphans — underscoring the societal strain of a prolonged war.

Estimates indicate that the number of wounded exceeds 18,000 soldiers, thousands of whom suffer from severe psychological trauma. Hebrew media reports warn that total injuries could reach 100,000 by 2028 if the attrition continues.

Gaza Shapes the Equation… The Enemy Crumbles from Within

All indicators confirm that the Palestinian resistance — despite siege and destruction — is today imposing a real deterrence balance on the enemy, shifting from defense to organized, offensive warfare.

The latest operations in Gaza and the W