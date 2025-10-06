Hamas: Testimonies from the “Fleet of Steadfastness” Expose the Enemy’s Brutality and Its Violations of International Law

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that the testimonies of activists from the Fleet of Steadfastness constitute a living document of the Zionist enemy’s terrorism and its systematic violations of international law and human rights. The movement said the accounts reaffirm the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in confronting the Israeli killing machine.

In its official statement, Hamas said that the atrocities and criminal practices documented by the fleet’s activists are further proof of the aggressive nature of the Zionist entity, which continues to target civilians in Gaza and impose a suffocating blockade in defiance of all international laws and conventions.

Hamas emphasized that the fleet’s testimonies are not merely records of violations but a clear message to the world that the Palestinian people will not bow to aggression, and that the resistance will continue its struggle to break the siege and defend land and dignity.

The movement called on states, human rights organizations, and humanitarian institutions to take concrete action: to document these crimes and prosecute the leaders of the occupation before the International Criminal Court, sending a message that aggression will not go unpunished and that the Palestinian right will remain alive before every just court and conscience.

Hamas concluded its statement by declaring:

“Every assault on our people strengthens our determination. Every attempt to break our will transforms our steadfastness into greater power. The Fleet of Steadfastness will not cease exposing the truth and revealing the enemy’s crimes until freedom and dignity are achieved for Palestine.”