Gaza under the Guillotine of Zionist Extermination: Unrelenting Massacres… Death Hounds the Hungry and the Sick

In a scene that defies description and for which words break down, the genocidal crime being carried out by the Zionist enemy against more than two million people in the Gaza Strip continues — amid shameful international silence and complicit Arab indifference. After two full years of continuous aggression, death in Gaza no longer comes only from bombardment; it now comes from hunger, disease, and the collapse of the health system, turning Palestinian life into a daily struggle for survival in the face of an American- and Western-backed killing machine.

Staggering figures: more than 67,160 killed and hundreds of thousands wounded

The Gaza Ministry of Health released catastrophic figures for the ongoing campaign of extermination: the death toll has risen to 67,160 martyrs, while the number of wounded has exceeded 169,679 since 7 October 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals in the Strip received 21 martyrs and 96 new injuries, while an unknown number of victims remain trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, unreachable by ambulance and civil-defense teams because of continuing strikes and the deliberate targeting of humanitarian crews.

The ministry also reported that the period from 18 March to the present has seen more than 13,568 Palestinians killed — most of them women and children — a stark indicator of the genocidal character of the attacks that target the very existence of the Palestinian people.

“Breadline massacres”: the enemy kills the hungry while they wait for aid

The killing machine did not stop at bombardment; it has extended to the starving who stand in food-aid lines.

According to the Health Ministry, the victims of so-called “breadline massacres” have reached 2,610 martyrs and more than 19,143 wounded, including children and women, who were shot while awaiting humanitarian assistance since the implementation of the so-called “Israeli–American” mechanism on 27 May.

These daily massacres against the hungry represent the most gruesome forms of brutality — carried out coldly and, the report alleges, under the direct supervision of Washington, which legitimizes the killing under the guise of “humanitarian aid.”

Death by starvation: official famine in Gaza — child mortality rises 230%

Bassam Zuqout, director of the Medical Relief Association in Gaza, stated that child deaths from malnutrition have increased by 230% compared with earlier levels, noting that children continue to die daily from hunger, malnutrition, and lack of medicine.

On 22 August 2025, UN agencies officially declared famine in Gaza Governorate, reporting that more than a quarter of a million people live in conditions of outright famine, while over half a million Palestinians face catastrophic hunger.

Reports warned that the number at risk could rise to 640,000 people by the end of September unless aid is allowed in immediately — aid that the enemy is preventing as part of a policy of compounded starvation and extermination.

Relentless bloodshed: the enemy kills 92 Palestinians every day

The Gaza Government Media Office reports that the Zionist enemy kills 92 Palestinians daily, including 27 children and 14 women, that 53 families are massacred each day, and that four families are completely destroyed every day, often leaving only a single survivor from eight-member households.

These figures reflect unprecedented brutality and an organized pattern of genocide aimed at erasing Palestinian presence from memory, history, and geography alike.

Healthcare system on the brink of collapse: thousands of patients dying in silence

Khalil al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said Gaza’s health system has been the target of systematic Israeli attacks since the start of the aggression. He added that the enemy has prevented more than 25,000 patients from traveling for treatment outside the Strip — including 11,000 cancer patients.

He further reported that 25 hospitals out of 38 have been destroyed or rendered completely non-functional, with the remainder operating at partial capacity amid severe shortages of medicines, fuel, and medical supplies.

Some 1,800 medical staff have been killed and 3,500 others wounded due to direct targeting, while 361 doctors and nurses are held in occupation prisons, reportedly subjected to the worst forms of torture.

Genocidal crimes continue… and the world watches

The Zionist crimes continue amid absolute global silence and the complicity of client Arab regimes that limit themselves to “expressions of concern” while embracing the war criminals.

Despite UN and rights-group warnings that what is occurring in Gaza constitutes a documented genocide, the United States and Europe continue to support Tel Aviv