Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Begin Ceasefire, Prisoner Exchange, and Israeli Withdrawal Talks
The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Sunday evening that its delegation, headed by Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, has arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt to begin negotiations on a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, and Israeli withdrawal.
In a press statement published via its official Telegram channel, Hamas said:
“A delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), headed by Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, head of the movement in the Gaza Strip, has arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt to begin negotiations on the mechanisms for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the exchange of prisoners.”
The negotiations are expected to begin Monday, based on Hamas’s official response to the Trump proposal.