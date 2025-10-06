Hezbollah Affirms Support for Hamas’s Position and Stresses the Steadfastness of the Palestinian People

Hezbollah announced today its full support for the stance of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and all Palestinian resistance factions in confronting U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza. The party affirmed that the steadfastness and unity of the Palestinian people represent the natural response to all forms of aggression and settlement schemes.

In its official statement, Hezbollah said:

“This position stems from our firm commitment to ending the brutal Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza and simultaneously reaffirms adherence to the core principles of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Hezbollah emphasized that any negotiations must be grounded in legitimate national rights and must lead to the complete withdrawal of the enemy from all of Gaza, the prevention of displacement, and the empowerment of Palestinians to manage their own affairs independently — while rejecting any form of external guardianship, regardless of its nature or sponsor.

The party called on Arab and Islamic nations to stand behind the Palestinian people and to support Hamas and the resistance factions on all fronts — to halt the aggression, protect civilians, restore national rights, and rebuild Gaza.

Hezbollah concluded by asserting that the unity of the Palestinian resistance is the true guarantee for the land of Palestine and the dignity of its people, and that all aggressive and normalization projects will inevitably collide with the determination and resilience of Palestinians defending their land and identity.