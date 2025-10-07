Two years after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation on October 7, 2023, the repercussions of Israel’s defeat remain visible both militarily and politically. Even Israeli leaders and Hebrew media outlets have acknowledged it as the most crushing defeat in the history of the Israeli army.

This was not a passing setback—it shattered long-standing perceptions of power and triggered an unprecedented strategic earthquake across the region. The army once seen as the Middle East’s most formidable force now stands exposed to humiliation and the reality of defeat.

The Army That Collapsed Before the Resistance

During the operation, the Palestinian resistance precisely targeted the weak points of the Israeli army through a meticulously planned strategy. Entire military units were overrun, settlements and bases were captured, and hundreds of soldiers and settlers were taken captive.

These achievements demonstrated the resistance’s ability to combine strategic planning with effective field execution, revealing that Israel’s so-called “invincible army” is not immune to defeat.

Official and media acknowledgments from within Israel confirmed that the loss was not due merely to tactical or intelligence failures, but to a systemic fragility in its deterrence structure—resulting in global embarrassment and proving that even the most advanced conventional armies can crumble before organized will and strategic foresight.

A Defeat That Shook Internal Confidence

The defeat deeply shook Israeli society. Public trust in political and military leadership began to erode. Israeli media and journalists described the situation as an “existential crisis,” admitting that the army is no longer capable of ensuring citizens’ safety.

The gap between the army’s glorified image and its battlefield performance raised pressing questions about its ability to face future challenges—turning the event into one with long-term strategic implications.

Redrawing the Regional Balance of Power

The impact of the operation went far beyond Gaza. It fundamentally altered regional power dynamics. The defeat exposed the limitations of Israel’s military strength in the face of a well-organized Palestinian resistance. This, in turn, prompted regional and international powers to reassess their influence and alignments in the Middle East.

Israeli officials have admitted that the loss overturned long-held assumptions and forced the state to acknowledge that the Palestinian people are capable of challenging the myth of the “invincible army.” This new reality is reshaping strategic planning across neighboring states and influencing regional security and military cooperation policies.

A Strategic Lesson

Israel’s defeat was not just a battlefield loss—it was a historical lesson exposing the fragility of the deterrence system that the Zionist state relied upon for decades. The Israeli admissions reflect a growing need to reassess military doctrines and to better understand the resistance’s evolving long-term strategy.

Politically and socially, the defeat unveiled the weakness and loss of credibility of the Zionist leadership, underscoring that national security and stability cannot rest on hollow slogans or inflated military might, but on genuine capability to face real-world threats posed by the Palestinian people and their organized resistance.

The Collapse of the Myth of Absolute Power

Two years on, it is clear that the defeat of October 7 was not an isolated event—it was a historic turning point that transcends the military dimension. Israel’s own acknowledgment of defeat reflects the depth of shock within its institutions and society. Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance has proven that determination and strategic planning can overturn entrenched equations and reshape the regional political and security landscape.

This defeat redefined the concept of power, proving that military myths can crumble before the will of an organized people determined to achieve their goals—and that history spares no one who believes in the illusion of absolute invincibility.

October 7 stands as proof that the will of the Palestinian people is stronger than all fabricated myths of power, and that disciplined, deliberate resistance can indeed make history.