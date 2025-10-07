Budapest Rises: Hungary Joins the Front Line Against the Zionist Genocide in Gaza

In an unprecedented scene since the start of the Zionist genocide in Gaza, the Hungarian capital, Budapest, witnessed on Monday a massive public demonstration expressing the outrage of free European citizens over the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian civilians—amid Western complicity and a disgraceful international silence.

The protest, organized by the Hungarian Peace Circle, was led by human rights activists and political figures, with broad participation from Hungarian citizens, international supporters, members of the Palestinian and Arab communities, and university students. Participants waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans condemning the aggression and demanding an immediate end to the massacres.

Speakers and demonstrators emphasized in their unified chants that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a systematic act of genocide, exposing the hypocrisy of Western rhetoric on human rights and democracy. Protesters condemned the military and political support provided by the European Union and the United States to the Zionist entity, asserting that such policies make them complicit in the shedding of Palestinian blood.

Representatives of participating organizations also stressed the necessity of prosecuting Israeli leaders as war criminals before international courts, urging European governments to cut ties with the Israeli regime and halt all arms deals used to kill women and children in Gaza.

This demonstration—the first of its kind in Hungary since the aggression began on October 7, 2023—reflects the growing global wave of public outrage against the occupation, as well as the rising awareness of the reality of genocide, siege, and starvation being carried out against Palestinians. It comes amid a continued surge of popular solidarity across numerous European, Arab, and Islamic cities.

Observers note that Budapest’s break from its long-standing silence and the strong turnout of Hungarian citizens mark a significant shift in European public sentiment toward Israel’s crimes. It demonstrates that the Palestinian cause remains capable of awakening the human conscience, despite Western media distortion and ongoing efforts to suppress the truth.