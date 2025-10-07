Two Years Since the Al-Aqsa Flood: Al-Quds Brigades Renew Their Pledge to the Resistance and Salute Yemen for Its Dignity and Steadfastness

On the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which reshaped the conflict with the Zionist enemy and shattered the myth of the “invincible army,” the Al-Quds Brigades — the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine — renewed their pledge to continue the path of resistance until Jerusalem is liberated and the Zionist entity ceases to exist. The Brigades affirmed that the battle is far from over and that their jihad continues “until victory.”

A Salute to Yemen — Land of Honor and Defiance

In a special military statement, the Al-Quds Brigades expressed deep gratitude and admiration to Yemen — its leadership, people, and fighters — singling out their brothers in the Ansar Allah movement, describing them as “the truest allies and supporters” in confronting the Zionist entity. The Brigades praised Yemen’s heroic operations against Israeli and American ships over the past two years.

The statement read:

“We extend our greetings to our brothers in Yemen, the land of pride and gallantry — especially to our brothers in the Ansar Allah movement — who remain steadfast in their pledge, continuing to strike the Zionist entity with missiles, drones, and explosive boats in support of Gaza and its people.”

A Tribute to Yemen’s Loyalty and Revolutionary Role

The statement underscored the deep interconnection between all fronts of the Axis of Resistance, emphasizing Yemen’s strategic and moral weight in today’s struggle. Thanks to the September 21 Revolution, Yemen has transformed from a besieged country into a sovereign power capable of confronting the U.S. and Israel with confidence and might.

The tribute reflected official Palestinian recognition of Yemen’s active role in transforming the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea into arenas of direct confrontation with the Zionist entity — reinforcing Gaza’s resilience and challenging the siege.

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a series of painful air and naval operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels, forcing major Western companies to reroute or withdraw from shipping lines to Israeli ports.

Two Years On — A Battle That Hasn’t Ended

The Al-Quds Brigades affirmed that two years after the start of the operation, the confrontation remains ongoing in multiple forms. The Palestinian resistance continues to wage the longest and most complex battle in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict — across Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem — against a disoriented and fractured Israeli army.

“Two years into the Al-Aqsa Flood,” the statement declared, “we are still facing the enemy’s divisions and brigades, which demolish the homes and streets of Gaza, as we resist and inflict losses upon them in the longest battle since their temporary entity was founded.”

Despite siege and destruction, the resistance — having sacrificed hundreds of fighters and commanders — prevented the enemy from achieving any of its strategic goals, proving that the faith and doctrine of resistance are stronger than the enemy’s arsenal and technology.

Message to the Palestinian People: Patience and Steadfastness Bring Victory

The Brigades addressed the steadfast Palestinian people, affirming that resilience remains their strongest weapon:

“The criminal enemy, despite committing the most horrific massacres, has failed to break the will of our people rooted in their land.”

They emphasized that the resistance has shown utmost flexibility in pursuit of a ceasefire and relief for the people, accepting every initiative whose sole condition was ending the war and lifting the blockade — yet Netanyahu’s extremist government rejected them all.

The statement reiterated that Israeli captives will only be released through a dignified prisoner exchange deal that includes ending the war and lifting the siege — no other path will secure their freedom.

Salute to the Axis of Resistance — From Lebanon to Tehran and Sana’a

The Brigades saluted all resistance factions and partners in the struggle, affirming the unity of blood and destiny. They hailed Hezbollah in Lebanon as a steadfast pillar that “offered its finest leaders and fighters,” led by the martyr of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a symbol of courage and unwavering support for Palestine.

They also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its direct participation in three fronts of the conflict and for the sacrifices of its scientists and commanders, including Martyr Hajj Ramadan, whom the Brigades described as “an essential architect in preparing the resistance for confrontation with the occupying entity.”

The West Bank: A Renewed Front from Jenin to Nablus

The statement also paid tribute to the fighters of the West Bank, particularly the battalions of Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Tubas