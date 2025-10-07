Yemen on the Second Anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood: The Nation’s Steadfastness Carves the Road to Jerusalem

On October 7, 2023, the rockets launched from Gaza were not merely military strikes — they were a thunderous message to anyone who had gambled on breaking the will of the Ummah.

That day the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign catapulted the Palestinian cause back to the forefront of Arab and international consciousness, proving that Jerusalem is more than a city — it is the beating heart of the nation — and that Palestine is a symbol that cannot be humiliated, no matter how intense the pressures.

The Pivotal Moment — Confronting the Arrogant Entity

The “Al-Aqsa Flood” was not a passing confrontation but a political and military earthquake that shifted the balance of power toward the resistance. The operation, led by the late Yehia Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, succeeded in disorienting the Israeli military establishment and inflicted human and economic losses estimated at over 140 billion shekels.

The operation was more than a military maneuver; it was a declaration of a people’s capacity to overturn the table against those who occupied their land and threatened their sanctities.

Gaza — Heroism Amid the Harshest Conditions

Gaza endured a brutal siege and savage aggression, during which thousands were martyred and wounded — the majority women and children — in what the article describes as a horrific massacre. Yet amid the pain and loss, Gaza’s steadfastness became the greatest response to the U.S.–Israeli killing machine, turning the Strip into a global model of resistance, patience, and unconquerable dignity.

Yemen — The Steady Axis of Support

Under the leadership of Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Yemen provided political, media, and significant military support, targeting enemy ships and positions in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and beyond — undermining the enemy’s economic plans and military strategies.

These actions affirmed that Yemen was not a bystander but an active partner shaping the balance of power on the ground and raising the banner of Palestine and Jerusalem.

Two Years of Steadfastness — A New Equation for Victory

Two years after the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” the Zionist entity is no longer what it once was: its influence has receded and its power diminished. The effects of the campaign have rippled across the entire Axis of Resistance — from Gaza to Sana’a, from Beirut to Tehran.

Today, talk of the entity’s demise is taken more seriously, as the enemy recognizes that the confrontation is not limited to Gaza but is with an awakened nation that refuses to be broken.

Jerusalem — An Everlasting Pledge

On the second anniversary of the Flood, vows are renewed that Palestine will remain the Ummah’s unifying compass, and that resistance is the only path to freedom and independence.

Now, Gaza’s endurance, Yemen’s vigilance, and the Axis of Resistance’s resolve combine into the coming equation of victory — affirming that every drop of blood spilled on Palestinian soil will bear the fruit of liberty and dignity.