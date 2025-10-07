President Al-Mashat: The Al-Aqsa Flood Is a Historic Declaration of the Triumph of the Palestinian People’s Will

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, affirmed that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation represented a legitimate and justified response to decades of Zionist oppression and crimes against the Palestinian people. He described it as a manifestation of the right to self-defense, guaranteed by all divine laws and international norms.

On the second anniversary of the operation, President Al-Mashat stated:

“The Al-Aqsa Flood is a historic proclamation of the triumph of a people’s will — a people who refused to be buried alive and proved their rightful claim to their land and sacred sites.”

He noted that the operation marked a strategic turning point in the struggle against the Zionist enemy.

Breaking the Myth of the “Invincible Army”

President Al-Mashat stressed that on October 7, the Palestinian people regained their dignity and shattered the myth of the so-called invincible army, exposing the fragility of its intelligence and defense systems.

“The operation,” he said, “foiled the schemes to Judaize Jerusalem, derail the Palestinian cause, and obstruct normalization, proving to the world that the cause of Palestine will never die as long as there are steadfast fighters standing in its defense.”

He emphasized that confronting the Zionist entity is not one option among many, but the only path to reclaiming stolen rights, adding that over the past two years, the Palestinian resistance has crafted a new legend of endurance and heroism, writing with their own blood one of the greatest epics of modern history.

Yemen’s Steadfast Position and Arab Solidarity

Al-Mashat affirmed that Palestine remains at the heart of the Arab and Islamic conscience, deeply rooted in history and identity. He reiterated Yemen’s unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian people until the aggression and blockade are lifted and all rights are fully restored.

“We bow our heads in reverence,” he said, “to the Palestinian people, who daily perform miracles of endurance in the face of a monstrous war machine and an unprecedented policy of starvation.”

He praised the unity of the Palestinian people around their resistance, calling it a beacon of honor for the entire Arab and Islamic world.

Condemning U.S. Complicity and Zionist Expansionism

President Al-Mashat warned that the unlimited American support for the Zionist entity constitutes full participation in its genocidal crimes, affirming that the Zionist project aims to erase Arab and Islamic identity.

He declared that such aggression can only be stopped through Arab unity and a collective front capable of confronting the occupier’s ambitions.

A Salute to the Free and the Brave

The President praised the sacrifices of all free people who have stood with Palestine, especially Hezbollah, the Iraqi resistance, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people will remain a source of pride and inspiration for the entire Arab and Islamic nation.

“The Al-Aqsa Flood,” Al-Mashat concluded, “was not only a military operation — it was a declaration that the will of the people cannot be crushed, and that the path to liberation begins with faith, unity, and steadfast resistance.”