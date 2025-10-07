Hezbollah on the Anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood: Supporting the Resistance Is the Guarantee of the Region’s Security and Future

Hezbollah issued a strong statement on the second anniversary of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, asserting that the region’s security, stability and future depend on supporting the resistance option and unifying the Arab and Islamic stance. The statement warned against complacency in the face of the threat posed by the entity it described as “a dagger planted in the heart of the Ummah.”

Unity of Position — A Shield Against the Threat

The statement stressed that confronting the aggression and seizing the initiative requires tightening ranks and turning rhetoric into concrete measures that support the resistance and deter the occupier, because, the statement said, the only language the enemy understands is that of strength and confrontation.

Hezbollah — Eradication Before Spread

The party warned that the continued existence of the entity threatens regional security and brings destruction, calling on the nations and peoples of the Ummah to recognize the danger of the settlement and aggression project before it expands and affects everyone. The statement described the entity as a “cancerous tumor” that must be removed before it spreads through the body of the nation.

Commitment to Continuity and Loyalty to the Martyrs

Hezbollah paid tribute to the Palestinian resistant people, affirming its commitment to the blood of the martyrs and to continuing the path until land and dignity are reclaimed.

It declared its steadfast adherence to the path of defiance and resistance, and stated that it will continue to safeguard the trust of the resistance alongside Palestinian factions.

Gratitude to the Support Axis

The statement renewed praise for the positions and support of allied states and axes, specifically mentioning the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, commending the political coordination and field support that contributed to Palestinian steadfastness and to establishing deterrent equations.

A Clear Message to the World

Hezbollah concluded its statement with a direct call to the nation to unite ranks and convert solidarity into practical steps that consolidate strength and deter aggression, stressing that hope for ending the occupation and achieving liberation depends on the depth of popular will and unity.