October 7 — A Bloody Chapter in Yemen’s Memory Documenting the Crimes of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE Aggression

October 7 remains engraved in Yemen’s collective memory as a day of renewed pain and bloodshed — a day that, for eight consecutive years, has witnessed the repetition of scenes of killing and destruction inflicted by the U.S.–Saudi–UAE coalition against the Yemeni people. From Saada to Hodeidah, and from Sana’a to Marib and Al-Jawf, the crimes of invasion and mercenaries have continued to target civilians and their properties, reaffirming that the hands of the aggressors remain stained with innocent blood — and that Yemen’s memory preserves every detail in a record that will never be erased.

Crimes of 2015: Random Airstrikes and Massacres of Civilians

On this day in 2015, coalition warplanes unleashed their fire across multiple Yemeni provinces. A truck driver transporting poultry was martyred in a treacherous airstrike on the Al-Waz’iyah road in Taiz province.

Air raids also struck residential homes in Al-Hareer and other areas of Al-Mokha and Dhubab, causing extensive destruction of public and private property.

In Hajjah, four civilians were injured in an airstrike on Al-Haramlah in Midi district, while other raids targeted farms east of Haradh.

In Al-Jawf, airstrikes hit a fuel station and a local market in Al-Matoon, killing livestock and destroying property, with additional raids on Al-Hazm and Al-Zahir.

In Sana’a, the aggression targeted Amad, Jabal Al-Jamaim, Reema Hamid, Al-Sharza, and Qaa Al-Qaidhi in Sanhan district, inflicting heavy damage on farms, and launched six more raids on Al-Sama’a in Arhab.

In Saada, ten airstrikes hit Al-Saleh in Sahar, destroying homes and displacing families, while Saudi artillery bombed border areas including Al-Sheikh, Munabbih, Razeh, Ghamr, and Shada.

In Marib, the coalition used phosphorus bombs in over sixty raids on Kofal, Sirwah, and Jabal Hilan, destroying the Ain Bridge in Harib and paralyzing traffic between Shabwa and Marib.

Crimes of 2016: Escalation and Targeting of Villages and Farms

On October 7, 2016, a woman was killed and two civilians wounded by airstrikes on farms in Nihm (Sana’a). The coalition carried out more raids on Harf Sufyan (Amran), Al-Ghayl and Al-Matoon (Al-Jawf), and Haradh and Abs (Hajjah).

Raids also struck Yarim city in Ibb, damaging homes and public facilities, while Marib was hit in Al-Zughn and Wadi Nawa’.

In Sana’a, nine airstrikes targeted a farm in Dhila’ (Hamdan district).

In Hodeidah, the Ikhwan Thabit farms in Bajil were bombed with four raids, and the naval college with six.

In Taiz, airstrikes hit Al-Hawban and Al-Mokha, including three devastating raids on the port.

In Saada, the attacks struck telecom networks in Al-Atfin, Wadi Al-Siyani (Ketaf), Al-Malahith, and Al-Dhahir, while Saudi artillery pounded Al-Sheikh (Munabbih), extending even into Najran, Asir, and Jizan.

Crimes of 2017: Family Massacres and Civilian Deaths

On this day in 2017, coalition airstrikes massacred civilians in Al-Mokha (Taiz), killing and injuring 12 people, mostly women and children. Other raids struck Al-Matammah (Al-Jawf), Hajr Kahlan (Shabwa), and Mushar (Hajjah).

In Saada, intensive bombing hit Al-Hassama, Al-Dhahir, and Baqem, where ten cluster bombs were dropped on farms. Fifteen raids also hit Haradh, and eight struck Al-Shurfah in Najran, alongside attacks on multiple sites in Jizan.

Crimes of 2018: Bombing Markets, Farms, and Homes

On October 7, 2018, coalition warships and artillery committed a massacre at Al-Durayhimi market (Hodeidah), killing three civilians and injuring others.

Warplanes launched seven raids on Al-Tuhayta and another on a stone-cutting site in Al-Jirf (Sanhan), killing three workers and burning a truck.

In Taiz, artillery shelling targeted homes in Khadeer.

In Saada, artillery and rockets struck African migrants and residents of border areas, killing and injuring several civilians, including women and children.

Crimes of 2020: Escalation by Artillery and Missiles

On this day in 2020, a citizen was killed and four others wounded in a Saudi shelling on Al-Raqw (Munabbih). A woman was martyred and two others injured in shelling on Al-Shuhada neighborhood (Hodeidah).

Mercenaries bombarded the Suweiq market in Al-Tuhayta, firing 743 rocket and artillery shells across the province, while warplanes launched 20 raids on Al-Jawf and Marib.

Crimes of 2021: Continued Aggression and Expanded Strikes

On October 7, 2021, two civilians were killed in an airstrike on a house in Al-Lajbah (Saada). Further raids targeted Al-Dhahir and Ketaf.

In Hodeidah, a young man and a boy were injured by a mortar shell in Wadi Nakhlah (east of Hays), while 266 shells targeted residential areas.

Airstrikes also hit Al-Salif, Al-Jubah, Sirwah, and Madghal (Marib) as well as Al-Hazm (Al-Jawf).

Crimes of 2023: Ongoing Aggression Despite “Truce” Claims

On this day in 2023,