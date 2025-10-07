Mick Wallace questions European support for Zionist project despite ongoing massacres in Gaza

Irish politician and former Member of the European Parliament, Mick Wallace, criticized the European Union’s position on the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza on Tuesday evening.

Wallace noted in a post on the X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that ten days after the Israeli massacre, only 39 out of 705 members of the European Parliament voted to suspend the association agreement between the European Union and “Israel.”

Wallace questioned how the “Israeli” regime was able to consolidate this level of support for the Zionist project and control the European political class, despite the ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.