Iran rejects GCC, EU claims regarding its sovereignty, defense capabilities

The Iranian Foreign Ministry affirmed on Tuesday its categorical rejection of the allegations contained in the joint statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union, describing them as unacceptable interference in Iran’s internal affairs and an infringement of its national sovereignty.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a press statement that the allegations contained in the statement, including the UAE’s repeated claims regarding the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, and interference in Iran’s national defense and nuclear program, are baseless.

He added that the repetition of these political claims has no legal value and does not alter the geographical and historical facts.

Baghhaei emphasized “Iran’s inalienable and indisputable sovereignty over the three islands,” asserting that continued attempts to distort the facts will not affect the historical and geographical reality of these territories.

He condemned the provocative actions of some European countries, such as Germany and France, which fully support the criminal, nuclear-armed Israeli entity and seek to impose their political interests on the European Union as a whole.

He explained that the European Union’s interference in the affairs of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman will not contribute to resolving regional conflicts, but rather reflects deceptive and divisive policies toward Iran and the region.