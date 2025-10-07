Al-Quds Brigades shell gathering of Israeli soldiers & vehicles west of Al-Shati Camp in Gaza

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, announced that it shelled this morning a gathering of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles west of Al-Shati Camp in Gaza City.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Brigades said: “This morning, we shelled with mortar rounds a gathering of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles stationed northwest of Al-Shati Camp in Gaza City.”

The Palestinian resistance factions have continued their heroic operations against the Israeli enemy since October 7, 2023, as part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle.