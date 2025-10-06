Political Blackmail in Sharm el-Sheikh: An American–Zionist Conspiracy to Liquidate the Palestinian Cause Under the Guise of Negotiations

While the Zionist war machine continues committing horrific crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza, attention has turned to the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where a new round of negotiations is being held — promoted as an effort to end the aggression, but in reality carrying a tone of political coercion and blackmail aimed at the Palestinian resistance and its allies. The process unfolds under blatant American supervision, revealing a clear attempt to impose a new “surrender deal” that serves the Zionist project.

Negotiations Under Fire… A Plot to Dismantle the Resistance

The Sharm el-Sheikh talks include Egyptian, Qatari, and American delegations, amid unprecedented U.S. pressure on the resistance factions to extract political concessions concerning Gaza’s future and the fate of the resistance’s weapons.

These talks come in the wake of the so-called “Trump Peace Plan,” marketed as a humanitarian initiative but in fact a colonial blueprint designed to cement political defeat after military failure on the battlefield.

Despite the responsible flexibility shown by the resistance in engaging with proposed initiatives, the gap between the parties remains vast — particularly regarding three central issues:

The full withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.

Rejection of disarmament or any infringement on the resistance’s defensive capabilities.

The entity governing Gaza after the aggression ends.

A Firm Palestinian Stance: No Guardianship, No Foreign Administration

The Hamas movement, through senior official Osama Hamdan, has clearly rejected any form of foreign or “international” administration over Gaza, stressing that the solution lies in forming an independent Palestinian national body to manage the Strip’s affairs in line with national consensus.

Hamdan declared that the entry of any international forces into Gaza is “completely unacceptable,” demanding a total Israeli withdrawal and credible international guarantees to end the aggression and prevent its recurrence.

According to informed sources, the resistance has shown readiness to release Zionist captives in exchange for full withdrawal, a ceasefire, and written guarantees — a principled, sovereign position based on equality, not submission.

The American Plan: “Peace” Built on the Ruins of Sovereignty

The U.S. plan — spearheaded by White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law — seeks to impose long-term political and security guardianship over Gaza, allowing occupation forces to remain in over half of the Strip during an initial phase, under false promises of “reconstruction” and a “transitional civil administration” managed by U.S.–Israeli oversight.

This proposal exposes the neo-colonial nature of the project Washington and Tel Aviv are pursuing through negotiations, after their military failure to break the resistance on the ground.

Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu told the U.S. administration he would not commit to a full withdrawal even after prisoner deals, intending to keep occupation troops stationed in three key areas of the Strip for years to come.

Washington Speaks the Language of Threat and Racism

The U.S. has abandoned even the pretense of neutrality, becoming a direct political aggressor.

President Donald Trump threatened to “open the gates of hell” should Hamas insist on remaining in power — language steeped in colonial arrogance and racism. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that “90% of the plan’s details have been agreed upon,” dismissing the Palestinian people’s rights and trivializing the blood of thousands of martyrs.

An American–Zionist Rift in Form, Complicity in Substance

Despite publicized talk of “tactical disagreements” between Netanyahu and Washington, reality shows complete complicity between the two in seeking to politically neutralize the resistance after military failure.

According to press leaks, Trump reportedly scolded Netanyahu during a phone call: “Why are you always negative? This is a victory — take it!” — an expression of Washington’s intent to leverage the war for political gains that advance the Zionist agenda.

Resistance Rejects Blackmail and Enforces a Policy of Equality

In response, the resistance factions — chiefly Hamas and Islamic Jihad — have reaffirmed that they will accept no agreement that compromises Palestinian sovereignty or legitimizes occupation.

The Palestinian people continue their heroic endurance despite daily massacres, while the enemy grows increasingly convinced that the war has failed to achieve its goals and that the resistance now stands stronger and more assertive in dictating its own