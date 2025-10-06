The Italian airline ITA Airways confirmed on Monday that it has extended the suspension of its flights to the Zionist entity until the end of this year— a move reflecting the genuine risk created by the operations in support of Gaza carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against the occupying regime.

This decision comes after the Yemeni Armed Forces imposed a complete air and maritime blockade on the enemy’s airports and ports since May 4, 2025, as part of their operations in solidarity with Gaza— sending a clear message that any attempt to subjugate the Palestinian people will be met with steadfastness and direct military response.

The company, part of the Lufthansa Group, stated that the decision also affects two flights scheduled for New Year’s Day 2026, allowing passengers to rebook or request refunds, given the continued threat to Zionist airspace as a result of Yemeni operations.

This international step underscores the significant impact of Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza on the Zionist entity, as their repercussions have reached the heart of global aviation policies. It proves that Yemeni power has become a strategic force in defending Palestine and that every attempt at Judaization or blockade will face immediate consequences— both on the ground and deep within the enemy’s territory.

Today, Yemen demonstrates that it is a heart that never rests— its stance on Palestine is not mere slogans, but concrete actions that make a real difference and impose new equations in both the field and the political arena.