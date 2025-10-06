Each year, on this day — October 6 — Yemenis relive the pain and horror of atrocities committed by the U.S.–Saudi–Emirati coalition against their people. The date has become a grim marker of massacres that targeted residential neighborhoods, farms, and service facilities, leaving behind hundreds of martyrs and wounded — mostly women, children, and defenseless civilians.

It is another day in Yemen’s enduring agony, encapsulating the brutality of aggression in its ugliest form: blood flowing, homes reduced to rubble, and land scorched before the eyes of a complicit world.

Crimes of 2015: Saada and Hodeidah Under Fire

On October 6, 2015, coalition warplanes committed horrific massacres in Saada Province. A woman and two children were martyred, and two men injured, when airstrikes hit the Takhyah area in Baqim District, destroying their home completely. Other raids on Bani Ghurban in Saqeen District killed three women and injured four others, while ten additional strikes on Raghafah in Majz destroyed several homes.

In Hodeidah, coalition airstrikes hit the Munif farm near water projects and bombed the city’s customs area near Al-Sadaf roundabout, causing extensive damage to infrastructure. Agricultural areas in Wadi Siham (Al-Maraweh District) were also targeted, severely damaging citizens’ property.

Crimes of 2016: Massacres in Sana’a, Hodeidah, and Saada

On October 6, 2016, aggression escalated sharply: a man and a woman were martyred and eight others injured in airstrikes on a farm in Al-Razwah, Nihm District (Sana’a). The coalition also bombed a fishermen’s market in Al-Khokha, Hodeidah, killing and injuring civilians, including women.

In Saada, intense raids targeted Al-Athfain, Kitaf, and Baqim, destroying homes and communication networks. Strikes also hit heritage sites and public buildings in Bayt Baws (Sana’a), including the governorate security office and the House of Culture — an assault on Yemen’s cultural and historical legacy.

The bombardment extended to Taiz, Marib, Amran, and Hajjah, striking ports, hospitals, and homes — a bloody reflection of the coalition’s deep-seated hatred toward the Yemeni people and their land.

Crimes of 2017: Bombs Claim Civilians on the Border

On October 6, 2017, three citizens, including a child, were killed in an airstrike on a car in Al-Maqna‘, Munabbih District (Saada), while three others were shot dead by Saudi border guards in Al-Raqu.

Two children were also wounded by a cluster bomb explosion in Al-Jawf, as coalition aircraft launched over 30 raids on Nihm, Taiz, and areas in Najran and Asir, targeting populated regions, farms, and private property.

Crimes of 2018: Hysterical Bombing of Border Villages

On October 6, 2018, the border districts of Razeh, Munabbih, and Al-Dhaher in Saada came under intense missile and artillery fire — more than 25 rockets and shells — injuring several civilians and destroying homes. Coalition jets also bombed Jabal Jarban in Sanan (Sana’a), continuing the pattern of indiscriminate attacks on populated areas.

Crimes of 2019: Bombing Trucks and Residential Areas in Hodeidah

On this day in 2019, coalition aircraft targeted a truck in Al-Arj, Al-Salif District (Hodeidah), while mercenary forces intensified artillery shelling on city neighborhoods and villages in Al-Durayhimi, killing civilians and destroying homes.

The mercenaries also established new fortifications near Street 50, in a clear breach of the Stockholm ceasefire agreement.

Crimes of 2020: Shelling Homes in Hodeidah and Marib

On October 6, 2020, a citizen was martyred and seven others wounded in artillery shelling by mercenaries on Al-Rabsa neighborhood, Al-Hawk District (Hodeidah).

In Marib and Al-Jawf, coalition aircraft carried out over 20 raids targeting Rahbah, Sirwah, and Madghal, causing severe damage to civilian property, while Saada and Hajjah suffered continuous air and artillery bombardment that led to widespread destruction.

Crimes of 2021: New Massacres in Saada and Marib

On October 6, 2021, three civilians were martyred and seven wounded when Saudi shelling hit a civilian car on the main road in Shada District, Saada. Two more civilians were killed in Al-Raqu by Saudi gunfire.

In Marib, coalition jets launched over 17 airstrikes on Al-Jubah, Al-Abdiyah, Madghal, and Sirwah, while spy and warplanes targeted wide areas of Hodeidah. Mercenary forces also shelled residential zones with over 200 artillery shells.

Crimes of 2022: Escalation by Reconnaissance Aircraft in Hodeidah

On October 6, 2022, coalition spy aircraft intensified bombing on Hays and Al-Jabaliyah in Hodeidah, while mercenaries built new fortifications and fired artillery and machine guns at various areas — in repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

