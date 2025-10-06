In a new stance that clearly aligns with the Palestinian cause and rejects American–Zionist hegemony, Cuba strongly condemned the Israeli crime of targeting the “Global Fleet of Steadfastness,” demanding the immediate release of the activists arbitrarily detained. Havana stressed that continued international silence in the face of such violations constitutes direct complicity with the occupation and its repeated crimes against humanity.

A principled stance exposing Zionist crimes and global silence

In a sharply worded statement, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla demanded the immediate release of the members of the “Global Fleet of Steadfastness,” who remain illegally detained by the Zionist entity under horrific conditions that violate the most basic human rights.

Rodríguez added, in a post on the X platform, that the activists are being subjected to humiliating punishments and continuous psychological and physical torture, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law. He pointed out that the disgraceful silence of the international community only emboldens the enemy to persist in its aggressive policies without deterrence or accountability.

The Zionist entity commits a crime against humanity

Israeli occupation forces intercepted the “Global Fleet of Steadfastness” last Wednesday and Thursday as it sailed toward the besieged Gaza Strip, arresting hundreds of activists from more than 40 countries who were aboard ships carrying relief supplies and humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, who have been under a suffocating blockade for nearly two decades.

International sources reported that the occupation dealt with the activists with extreme violence, using warships, rubber bullets, and stun grenades to disable their movement before towing them to occupation ports and detaining them in harsh and degrading conditions.

According to observers, this crime constitutes a flagrant violation of international maritime freedom and an assault on civilian activists who represent the voice of the global human conscience—another legal scandal added to the Zionist entity’s bloodstained record.

Cuba: Steadfast support for Palestine and opposition to U.S. hegemony

Cuba’s stance comes as part of its long-standing and honorable history of supporting the Palestinian people and condemning American–Zionist aggression against Gaza.

Since the beginning of the criminal assault on the Strip, Cuba’s leadership has repeatedly expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian resistance and denounced U.S. complicity in Zionist crimes, affirming that what is taking place in Gaza is a systematic genocide and a series of war crimes that cannot be justified.

Observers confirm that Cuba today stands at the forefront of the free nations of the Global South rejecting American blackmail, recalling its historic positions in supporting liberation movements in Latin America, Africa, and Palestine — proving that the Cuban revolutionary spirit remains alive in confronting arrogance and global injustice.

Crimes at sea reveal the true face of the occupation

Analysts believe that the targeting of the “Global Fleet of Steadfastness” is merely another episode in the occupation’s chain of crimes against humanity, aimed at preventing any attempt to break Gaza’s blockade and at intimidating free voices around the world.

They note that the Zionist entity has not only starved Gaza and killed its civilians but has now extended its aggression into international waters — a blatant violation of maritime laws and norms — amid international complicity and suspicious American silence that exposes double standards and the absence of justice in today’s global order.

Yemen and Cuba: Shared stances against global arrogance

Cuba’s position aligns with Yemen’s steadfast stance in supporting Palestine and confronting the American–Zionist project. The Yemeni people and their revolutionary leadership have repeatedly expressed solidarity with the world’s free peoples resisting hegemony, while normalization regimes shut their doors to the resistance and open them to the enemy.

This convergence between Havana and Sana’a clearly reflects the emergence of a new global anti-imperialist axis built on supporting the oppressed and reviving the spirit of international solidarity against tyranny and genocide.

A cry against global injustice

Cuba’s position today is not merely a political statement but a cry against global injustice — proof that the voices of the free cannot be silenced by Washington nor intimidated by the occupation entity. While normalization governments remain silent, the voices of the free rise — from Havana to Sana’a — declaring:

“Freedom for Gaza… and sha