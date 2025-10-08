At 9:00 PM — Major Twitter Campaign on the Second Anniversary of the Launch of “Al-Aqsa Flood”

Activists, journalists, and freedom lovers are preparing to launch a major Twitter campaign at 9:00 PM tonight, marking two years since the start of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” — the blessed operation that began from proud Gaza and restored the nation’s confidence in its ability to shatter the arrogance of the Zionist enemy, whose chapters of confrontation continue to this day against the usurping entity.

An Operation That Changed the Region’s Face

This campaign comes on the second anniversary of the historic operation that shook the foundations of the temporary entity and disrupted its security, military, and political apparatus — revealing its fragility before the blows of the Palestinian resistance and affirming that “Israel” faces an inevitable demise.

Organizers view the occasion as a pivotal moment to renew the pledge to the martyrs of the resistance and the free people of the nation, and to recall the major lessons proving that popular will cannot be defeated no matter the enemy’s power and resources.

Online Mobilization to Match the Field’s Steadfastness

The campaign aims to turn internet spaces into another front of resistance by tweeting under the hashtag #طوفان_الأحرار (translated: #Tufan_AlAhrar or #Flood_of_the_Free), so that the echo of words complements the sound of arms, affirming that the entire nation stands behind the Palestinian resistance until the Zionist entity is erased from existence.

Campaign coordinators called on free people in Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and all arenas of the Resistance Axis to participate widely — commemorating the anniversary and continuing media, psychological, and political mobilization that reinforces the choice of jihad and resistance.

Unified Hashtag and Tweet Bank

Organizers noted that participation will be via the unified hashtag #طوفان_الأحرار, and confirmed that a prepared tweet bank has been set up to facilitate interaction and help disseminate unified messages via the link: cutt.ly/tufan2ed.