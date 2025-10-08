Qalibaf: Yemen Has Broken the Enemy’s Prestige and Prevents Stability in Occupied Ports and Airports

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf affirmed that Yemen has become a decisive player in the regional equation of conflict, preventing the Zionist entity from achieving any stability in the ports and airports under its control. He stressed that Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” changed the face of the region and shattered the illusion of Zionist superiority.

Speaking during Wednesday’s parliamentary session in Tehran, Qalibaf said that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, launched by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, 2023, dealt a strategic and crushing blow to the usurping entity and thwarted U.S. and Israeli hegemony projects in the region.

“The Palestinian people have proven capable of reversing the balance of power,” he said, “and the era of the enemy’s dominance over the nation is over.”

Qalibaf explained that despite unlimited support from Washington, the Zionist entity has sunk into a quagmire of defeat after failing to achieve its political or military objectives, resorting instead to brutal massacres against civilians in Gaza — a reflection, he said, of its despair and internal disarray.

The Iranian Speaker added that the Resistance Front — from Palestine to Lebanon and Yemen, backed by the conscious and steadfast Iranian people — has driven the enemy into a state of existential paralysis.

Resistance movements, he said, are no longer merely defending themselves; they are now dictating conditions to the temporary entity, while the enemy’s army drowns in fear and confusion.

“Yemen’s steadfastness and will,” Qalibaf continued, “have prevented the Zionist entity from achieving stability in any port or airport within the occupied territories, disrupting the enemy’s economic and military systems and foiling its schemes in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.”

He emphasized that what has been achieved after the Al-Aqsa Flood marks a historic transformation in the conflict — one that has left the Zionist entity besieged both internally and externally, collapsed the illusions of normalization, and dismantled Western domination projects.

He added that “the criminal Netanyahu and his failed government are now living in unprecedented isolation, while the strength of the Resistance Axis continues to grow day by day.”

Qalibaf concluded:

“The Al-Aqsa Flood was not an isolated event — it was a turning point in the history of the Ummah. The enemy’s prestige has been shattered forever, and Palestine today stands as the symbol of dignity and liberation in the conscience of the nation.”