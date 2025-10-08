Yemen Makes Sacrifices in Support of Gaza — U.S.-Israeli Aggression Responds by Striking Hospitals and Civilian Infrastructure

At a time when the Zionist machine of extermination continues committing the gravest crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza, Yemen has taken a distinctive and honorable stance rooted in sincere Arab and Islamic conscience and a deep belief in a shared destiny in confronting American and Zionist hegemony.

Since the outbreak of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood”, Yemen — its people, leadership, and armed forces — has not shirked its religious and humanitarian duty toward Palestine. Instead, it has become a firm pillar of the Resistance Axis, participating actively in the battle with rockets, drones, and explosive boats, while also offering heavy bloodshed and sacrifices for the sake of supporting the oppressed in Gaza.

Yemeni Sacrifices: One Blood, One Shared Destiny

Yemen’s honorable stance toward Palestine has not been without cost. The U.S.–British–Israeli aggression launched bloody retaliatory strikes against Yemeni provinces after Yemen’s naval and aerial operations in support of Gaza.

Those raids claimed dozens of martyrs and hundreds of wounded civilians, including the head of the Government of Change and Construction, several ministers, and national leaders — a scene that underscores the shared fate between Sana’a and Gaza, where the blood of the free has intermingled against a single enemy and a single project of domination.

A statement from the Ministry of Health and Environment indicated that, from the start of Yemen’s support for Gaza until this October, the U.S.-Israeli aggression on Yemen caused 1,676 casualties (killed and wounded), of whom 319 were martyrs — including 38 children and 23 women — while 1,357 were injured, including 197 children and 96 women.

The statement added that the enemy directly targeted health facilities, completely destroying three facilities and partially destroying four others, in a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws.

The Al-Rasool Al-Azam Hospital Crime: A Marker of American Savagery

In a crime described as a full-fledged war against life, U.S. aggression struck the Al-Rasool Al-Azam Cancer Hospital in Saada Governorate in March 2025, destroying it entirely.

This near-completed hospital had represented hope for thousands of impoverished patients exhausted by the hardships of treatment — it would have been a qualitative leap in medical services in northern Yemen and a humanitarian lifeline for cancer sufferers enduring the war and blockade. The U.S. strike shattered that hope and exposed Washington’s true face: claiming to champion “human rights” while practicing extermination against free peoples who resist its dominance.

This crime is only one link in a systematic chain of targeting the Yemeni people for years — through siege and continuous bombardment that have degraded health conditions and spread lethal diseases, including cancer, exacerbated by the use of internationally banned weapons since the onset of the aggression in 2015.

America: Patron of Terror and Source of Death

Facts indicate that the United States — which proclaims to fight terrorism — is the producer and sustainer of terror. It supplies depleted-uranium-contaminated bombs and prohibited weapons to Yemen, then returns to proclaim defense of human values over Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere.

Today, after depriving Yemenis of food, medicine, fuel, and electricity, it bombed the last hope for cancer patients — confirming that its regional project is one of death, destruction, and subjugation of free peoples.

Under international humanitarian law, targeting hospitals constitutes a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court — a fact that places clear international criminal responsibility on the United States and the Zionist entity and demands real action from the United Nations and rights organizations that have remained silent regarding the aggressions on both Yemen and Gaza.

Yemen’s Resolute Position: Unwavering Support for the Palestinian Cause

Despite the wounds, the Yemeni people continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people, affirming that the Palestinian cause will remain present in the conscience of every free Yemeni and that sacrifices, however great, will not weaken popular will to support Gaza and oppose U.S.-Israeli aggression.

While some Arab regimes betrayed their peoples and colluded with the occupier, Yemen remained the sole exception that faced the siege with dignity and confronted aggression with patience and faith, insisting that the liberation of Palestine begins by breaking American tutelage and reclaiming independent national decision-making.

The shared suffering of Yemenis and Palestinians has united them: as the occupier bombs