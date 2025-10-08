International Body: Repeating Israeli enemy’s attack on Sumud Flotilla in International Waters requires accountability & punishment

The International Commission for Supporting the Rights of the Palestinian People (ICSPR) condemned on Wednesday the repeated attack by the Israeli enemy on the Sumud Flotilla aimed at breaking the siege on Gaza in international waters affirming that this requires accountability and punishment.

The international commission said in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) that it condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli enemy forces against the Sumud Flotilla consisting of nine ships carrying more than 145 international activists from more than 25 countries.

It added that the new batch of the flotillas ships comes within the “Global Sumud Flotilla Coalition” and the “Thousands of Madelins for Gaza initiative” while sailing in international waters on a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the siege on Gaza and delivering aid to civilians afflicted by the ongoing genocide.

It considered what the Israeli enemy committed by besieging the ships assaults deliberate sinking operations disruption of communication systems and the arrest of activists journalists and international figures a complete act of maritime piracy a blatant violation of the law of the sea and international humanitarian law and an extension of the war crimes and genocide practiced by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinians and against all international solidarity attempts.

ICSPR held the Israeli enemy fully responsible for the lives and safety of all international activists and solidarity considering their forced detention or exposure to harm an international crime that requires accountability and the imposition of sanctions on the Israeli enemy and its leaders.

It demanded expanding diplomatic moves and popular protests in rejection of this crime calling on free peoples unions and civil movements to continue popular pressure to ensure world countries fulfill their humanitarian and legal responsibilities to stop the genocide and Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

It also demanded the International Criminal Court to open an urgent investigation into the crimes of assaulting the Sumud Flotilla and to hold the enemy leaders and soldiers responsible for them accountable considering it a clear violation of civilian navigation freedom a crime of aggression against civilians and a blatant breach of the Rome Statute and international law.

It called on the international community and free governments to take immediate action to ensure the release of all detained activists secure their safety provide international protection for the activists of the Sumud Flotilla and work to stop the genocide famine and break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip