Al-Qassam targets enemy merkava tank south of Gaza city

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday that it had targeted an Israeli enemy Merkava tank last Sunday south of Gaza City.

The Brigades said in a statement “After returning from the battle lines, al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they had targeted an Israeli enemy Merkava tank with a highly explosive landmine in the al-Baradei area, near Street 10, south of Gaza City, last Sunday.”

Palestinian resistance factions continue to confront Israeli vehicles and soldiers penetrating the Gaza Strip as part of “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation and confront the ongoing Israeli aggression for more than two years.