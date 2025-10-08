Hamas confirms that rising number of martyrs among captive movement calls for urgent international action

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that “the martyrdom of Palestinian prisoners one after another, and the rise in the number of martyrs among the captive movement since the beginning of the genocide to (78) martyrs, calls for urgent international action at all levels to hold the occupation leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against the prisoners.”

In a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the movement said: “The crimes of the fascist occupation continue against our brave prisoners inside the prisons, as the martyr Ahmed Hatem Muhammad Khudairat (22 years old) from the town of Dhahiriya in the Hebron Governorate has ascended as a result of deliberate medical neglect and slow torture practiced by the prison administration against him and thousands of Palestinian prisoners.”