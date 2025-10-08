Death toll from Israeli genocide in Gaza Strip risen to 67,183

The death toll from the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip rose on Wednesday to 67,183 martyrs and 169,841 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated, in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that hospitals in the Strip received 10 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including two martyrs, and 61 new injuries.