Palestinian “Al-Ahrar” movement stresses need to prevent war criminal Netanyahu, his fascist government from returning to aggression on Gaza

The Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement, on Thursday, affirmed the importance of ensuring that the war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his fascist government do not return to their aggression against Gaza or renege on what was agreed after the handover of prisoners, as they have done in the past.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the movement said: “We call on the U.S. administration, headed by President Trump, to steadfastly guarantee and commit to preventing the criminal Netanyahu and his fascist government from returning to their aggression or from reneging on what was agreed upon after the prisoners’ handover, as they have done previously.”

The movement emphasized that the U.S. president would bear full responsibility in the event the occupation violates the agreement.

It added: “The heroic battle waged by the Palestinian negotiating delegation — conducted with full responsibility born out of the resistance’s concern for our people, their lives, capabilities and dignity — is no less fierce than the war fought on the ground with the enemy’s army, and, praise be to God, it culminated in a clear victory and a halt to the genocidal war against our people.”

The movement highly commended “the steadfastness and sacrifices of our legendary Palestinian people, who have been the solid fortress and strong shield of the resistance and its steadiness at every stage of confronting the occupier.”

It continued: “We congratulate our people on this clear victory despite the harsh costs and great sacrifices; yet out of trust and faith in God Almighty, we believe these sacrifices will not be in vain and that God has made, by their hands and the rock of their steadfastness, the beginning of the end of this Nazi entity.”

The statement went on: “We thank all the Arab and Islamic parties — including Egypt, Qatar and Turkey — who contributed to reaching a halt to the genocidal war and the aggression against our Palestinian people, and who exercised all their weight to restrain the occupier and its leaders and force them into serious negotiations to end the cruelest genocidal war the world has seen.”

It concluded: “We congratulate our brave male and female prisoners, and affirm to them that the factions of the resistance have always placed their cause at the top of our priorities in confronting the occupier, and that our pledge and promise to them will not and cannot be broken until the dungeons of Zionist oppression are emptied and all prisoners are released.”