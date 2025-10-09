Erdoğan: Turkey will be part of monitoring force for Gaza ceasefire agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Thursday that his country will be part of the task force monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

In a speech marking the opening of the new academic year, Erdoğan stressed that Turkey will strictly monitor the full implementation of the terms of the agreement between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

The president stressed the importance of delivering urgent and comprehensive humanitarian aid to Gaza, exchanging prisoners, and immediately halting Israeli attacks.

He noted that Turkey will support Gaza’s reconstruction activities in cooperation with the international community to help it recover.

Erdoğan said, “Our brothers in Gaza are the people of the world most deserving of peace, security, and stability,” indicating that Turkey’s goal is to stop the genocide and establish peace in the region as soon as possible.