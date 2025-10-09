October 7 — The Greatest Military Collapse in Israel’s History

The Zionist newspaper Maariv’s military correspondent, Avi Ashkenazi, wrote this evening:

“What remains to be said about this war, after two years during which almost everything has been written?

It began with the most crushing military defeat Israel has suffered since its founding — and it continues today, with no end in sight.

Even now, two full years later, every Israeli remembers exactly where they were on that Saturday morning — the holiday of Simchat Torah — at 6:29 a.m.

Every Israeli recalls that first moment in detail: the confusion, the shock, the questions — Who is firing? Why?

Every Israeli remembers the image of the Toyotas loaded with gunmen speeding through Sderot, the paragliders descending on the border settlements, and the desperate pleas for help from soldiers and civilians alike — from collapsed positions and from the Nova music festival, where hundreds were killed over the course of hours.

The war began as a total surprise — humiliating and devastating.

A militant organization that Israel and the world never considered a major force managed to change the strategic reality.

Even after October 7, Netanyahu described Hamas as nothing more than ‘a few Palestinians in sandals carrying Kalashnikovs.’

Yet in reality, Hamas succeeded in paralyzing the Gaza Division — the very military force Israel had deployed against it — seizing control of parts of the border area and nearly breaking through into the interior of the country.

Had its plan to synchronize the fronts succeeded, we would be living in an entirely different reality today.

Now, two years later, it is time to set aside propaganda and excuses, and to look deeply into what happened.

How, exactly fifty years after the Yom Kippur War, was Israel once again caught off guard and dealt a military defeat — at least in the opening stages of combat?”

(End quote.)

No further commentary is needed. What followed — the ensuing wave of Zionist brutality — came at a horrific cost in the blood of our children and people. Yet in return, it buried decades of Zionist propaganda, rendering the so-called “state” morally bankrupt in the eyes of the world — a prelude, as history often teaches, to its eventual downfall.