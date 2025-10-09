Colombian President: U.S. support for “Israel” would have prolonged extermination in Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro affirmed today, Thursday, that the continued U.S. support for “Israel” under the Trump administration would have led to an indefinite prolongation of the humanitarian crisis and the genocide in Gaza.

Petro said, in a post on the X platform watched by the Yemen News Agency (Saba), that “the international pressure and mediations led by Qatar and Egypt, alongside the firm stances of South Africa, Colombia and a number of other countries, as well as a large part of Europe breaking away from the orientations of the U.S. government, contributed to temporarily and partially weakening the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu.”

He pointed out that Trump possessed the key to the conflict, and that the absence of U.S. military support would have weakened the war-maker wanted by the International Criminal Court, Netanyahu, in confronting the aggression, stressing that the U.S. president used that key well.

He added: “We celebrate with the Palestinian people a new ceasefire, and we are aware of the failures of previous truces, and we hope that this time we will make real progress toward establishing a Palestinian state.”

The Colombian president confirmed that his proposal to establish a Palestinian Liberation Army will remain on the table, but that its role would be restricted to reconstruction tasks in cooperation with the Palestinians.