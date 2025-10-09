Gaza Is Being Exterminated… More than 67,000 Martyrs as the Zionist Killing Machine Destroys Homes, Mosques and Preys on Students and the Hungry

Gaza continues to live under the shock of the largest act of genocide in the modern era, as the Zionist enemy persists in its bloody aggression for more than 730 days, backed by American and European support, in a war that has left almost nothing alive.

From children to women, from students to doctors and journalists, even those waiting for food aid — everyone has become a target for the Israeli killing machine, which has been transformed into a symbol of systematic brutality and shameful international silence.

67,194 martyrs — casualty figures reveal the horror of the crime

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced today, Thursday, that the death toll has risen to 67,194 martyrs, with 169,890 injured since 7 October 2023, an alarming tally that confirms what is happening in Gaza is not a war but an organized, systematic extermination.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 11 new martyrs, including one recovered from under rubble, and 49 new injuries from ongoing bombardment.

The ministry said that the period from 18 March 2025 — when the aggression resumed after a truce — has itself seen 13,598 martyrs and 57,849 injuries, while many victims remain under rubble or in the streets, with ambulance and civil-defense teams unable to reach them because of continued strikes and shortages of fuel and equipment.

Martyrs of the search for bread — death in aid queues

In one of the most horrific images of the tragedy, the Ministry of Health reported two new martyrs and eleven wounded in the last 24 hours among those waiting for food assistance, bringing the number of victims of so-called “bread-line” deaths to 2,615 martyrs and 19,177 wounded.

Since the implementation of the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Mechanism” — the Israeli-American framework for aid — waiting for assistance has become an open death trap, with the occupation deliberately striking distribution centers and targeting starving civilians in a scene that can only be read as an intent to annihilate through both killing and deliberate starvation.

The enemy kills students and levels mosques and homes every day

The Gaza Government Media Office released fresh statistics showing that the occupation is carrying out a campaign of total destruction that targets both people and infrastructure. It stated that the aggression kills 18 students and one teacher every day, destroys 367 housing units daily, and levels 3 mosques every two days, in a continuous effort to obliterate the sector’s civic life.

Some 394 families lose their homes every day due to direct strikes, and a shelter or displacement center is hit every three days, meaning every part of Gaza has become a battlefield of killing and displacement.

The statement added that the occupation destroys a central water well daily, 7 kilometers of power networks, roughly 959 meters of water and sewage lines, and 4,000 meters of roads — a pattern that reflects an intent to uproot Gaza’s human and urban fabric. These staggering figures confirm that what is taking place is not merely a military campaign but a comprehensive program to destroy cities, people and holy sites.

The methodology of extermination: from bombardment to starvation

The Zionist aggression does not stop at direct bombardment; it pairs killing with siege and starvation as a parallel method of extermination.

Most of Gaza’s population now lives in official famine conditions amid a complete collapse of the health system: more than two-thirds of hospitals have been damaged or rendered inoperative. Health officials report that thousands of patients, including many cancer sufferers, are prevented from traveling for treatment, while occupation authorities deliberately hinder the entry of medicine and fuel and repeatedly target ambulances and hospitals.

A Zionist crime sponsored by the United States and met with international silence

There is no doubt that this daily extermination is carried out with direct American backing, as weapons and political-military support continue to flow to the occupation. International organizations issue weak statements that do nothing to stop the bloodshed. Despite the atrocities, the Western world continues to justify the occupation’s crimes, ignoring International Court of Justice rulings that demand an immediate end to the aggression — confirming that “international justice” has become a selective tool in the hands of the powers of arrogance.

Gaza endures — its blood a testimony and indictment of the world

Despite the massacres, the hunger, the rubble and the darkness, Gaza remains steadfast and proud, offering the world a supreme lesson in resistance to tyranny.

A people that has been subjected to extermination for two years has not lost its will nor its resolve; it continues to raise the banner of steadfastnes