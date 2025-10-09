Mohammed Ali al-Houthi in interview with Al-Masirah TV: Yemeni Support Front has proven its effectiveness two years after “Al-Aqsa Flood”

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, affirmed that the Yemeni Support Front for the people of Gaza has proven its effectiveness significantly after two years of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” and has thwarted the so-called “Prosperity Alliance” that was formed to confront it.

In an interview with Al-Masirah TV, al-Houthi explained that the Yemeni Support Front succeeded in striking fear into the Israeli enemy, targeting sensitive sites despite the long distance between Yemen and the occupied territories, and imposed a naval blockade on the enemy, confronting ships violating the ban.

He added that the Yemeni Support Front forced the enemies to form a new coalition—called the “Prosperity Alliance”—which failed, by the grace of God. The United States, he said, deployed its warships to counter the Yemeni operations, and such a reaction itself proves the effectiveness of the Yemeni moves; otherwise, neither the U.S. nor Israel would have reacted or taken it seriously.

Commenting on Arab and Islamic stances, al-Houthi said:

“Even if they don’t want to take military action, there are other ways to move—politically, economically, by preventing goods from reaching the enemy. There are so many means at their disposal. Spain took action against the Zionist entity. Why not close the coordination offices in Qatar, the embassies in Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Turkey? All these countries maintaining relations with the Israeli enemy should cut them off, just as some European countries have taken concrete, practical steps.”

He also spoke about the outcomes of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” since October 7, 2023, and the moral and political responsibility of the Arab and Islamic nations to support Gaza and confront the Israeli expansionist ambitions to establish the so-called “Greater Israel,” among other issues.

⸻

Full Interview

Al-Masirah TV: Peace be upon you. Two years into the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” there’s consensus that the operation inflicted a deep, unhealable blow to Israel’s structure despite Netanyahu’s genocidal campaigns. What are the outcomes of this flood, and how do you evaluate Yemen’s supporting role?

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi:

Peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad and his family. First, we must recall the words of the martyred leader (may God have mercy on him) that we should learn from the Battle of Tabuk and Surah Al-Tawbah in confronting the People of the Book. During that campaign, the Prophet showed initiative. There were rumors and hypocrisy even in Medina, yet the Prophet acted decisively. Similarly, we face the same pattern today: rumors and disinformation.

So, when they claim Yemen’s operations aim to obstruct a Gaza ceasefire, this is nothing new. The aggression against Gaza hasn’t stopped; therefore, Yemen’s armed forces continue their support until the aggression ceases and the blockade is lifted.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: Some claim these operations came just as negotiations began to stop the war.

al-Houthi: The aggression hasn’t stopped. The occupation continues to bomb Gaza—over 130 airstrikes just recently—and commits massacres every day.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: How do you view the ceasefire talks?

al-Houthi: The Palestinian factions, including Hamas, do not seek endless war; they seek relief for Gaza’s people, the release of prisoners, and humanitarian aid. We stand with what they see fit for their people.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: How do you assess the Yemeni Support Front’s performance?

al-Houthi: The Yemeni Support Front has proven its effectiveness—striking deep, frightening the enemy, and imposing a naval blockade. This forced the U.S. and others to react.

If our operations were symbolic, they wouldn’t have formed a new coalition or moved warships. Even Israel and America admit the Yemeni front’s impact.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: Critics called this a reckless gamble.

al-Houthi: Those who call it reckless should present a better alternative than silence. As the Leader (Sayyid Abdulmalik al-Houthi) said, we do what is within our means. Whoever can do more should do it instead of criticizing those who act.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: What about Arab and Islamic governments that claim incapacity?

al-Houthi: The Leader made it clear: even without military moves, political and economic pressure is possible—cut trade, cut ties, close airspace. Spain took action; why can’t Arab states? Even symbolic actions would matter.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: So, their inaction is a moral and religious failure?

al-Houthi: Exactly. They failed to act as Arabs, Muslims, or humans with a conscience.

⸻

Al-Masirah TV: Has the “Al-Aqsa Flood” changed Arab regimes’ a